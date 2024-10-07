F1 steward Johnny Herbert weighs in on Max Verstappen’s penalty for swearing

F1 steward Johnny Herbert has detailed the reasons for Max Verstappen’s punishment for swearing during an FIA press conference.

Verstappen was hit with a community service penalty for swearing during Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had said the word “fuc*ed” in relation to Red Bull’s performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s comment coincided with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s desire to clampdown on swearing ahead of the weekend.

The Red Bull driver protested the penalty by not answering questions properly in either press conference after qualifying or the race, opting to speak to the media in the paddock instead.

Herbert, who is an experienced steward for the FIA and on duty in Singapore, gave his view on the situation.

Speaking to Casino Hawks, Herbert said: “At the press conference in Singapore, Max [Verstappen] used the ‘F’ word about his car. The press conferences are beamed around the world.

“There is more swearing than there ever has been. A press conference is not the place for it. Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That’s not the case. You are just asking them not to swear which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don’t swear.

“The incident was referred to us as stewards. We had a good open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half an hour, in what was a difficult situation. You could see in his face he was really worked up about it. But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it’s there. He did not blame us as stewards.

“As stewards we have a range of tools to punish drivers. We are there to implement the rules and make a decision together. We could have fined him, but we felt it would be more beneficial to get him to do something socially responsible. It is up to Max and the FIA what that is.”

Herbert admits he loves that Verstappen showed a “rebellious streak” but remained adamant that swearing is unacceptable.

“It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock,” Herbert added.

“That showed Max’s rebellious streak. I love that side of him, it is what makes Max, Max, his honest and outspoken character. But there is a time and a place. Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don’t want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language.”