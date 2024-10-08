McLaren add former Ferrari driver’s son to F1 development programme

McLaren have announced the signing of Brando Badoer to their F1 driver development programme following a 12-month period of evaluation.

Brando is the son of former Ferrari F1 driver Luca Badoer, who last raced for the Scuderia as a stand-in for Felipe Massa in 2009.

The 18-year-old Italian currently competes in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

Badoer sits fifth overall in the drivers’ standings, with seven podiums to his name.

The Italian will make the step up to FIA Formula 3 with Prema in 2025.

Speaking of the news, Badoer said: “I am excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme. It’s a fantastic opportunity to join a team with such a great racing heritage and a proven record for developing talent.

“Competing in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing will help continue my progression and I’d like to thank the whole team at McLaren for their support.

“I can’t wait to learn from the team’s guidance and get racing in the team’s iconic colours.”

Stephanie Carlin, who is head of F1 business operations for McLaren and thus their development programme, added: "It’s great to welcome Brando to our Driver Development programme.

“We’ve kept a close eye on him over the past year and have been impressed with his performances as a rookie in the competitive Formula Regional championship, so it made sense to exercise our option and bring him into the programme full-time.

“We look forward to seeing him racing in papaya and supporting his development as he moves to compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing.”