Michael Andretti addresses step back from team ownership: “This isn’t a goodbye”

Michael Andretti has released an emotional statement addressing his step back from the day-to-day running of Andretti global.

The former F1 driver has been the figurehead of Andretti Global since 2002.

Under his stewardship, Andretti Global has enjoyed a plethora of success in a variety of motorsport disciplines, particularly in IndyCar.

Last week, Andretti announced he will remain linked to the organisation in an advisory and ambassadorial role rather than being involved in the operational side of the team.

Over the past two years, Andretti has tried to enter F1, but saw his application rejected following resistance from the existing 10 teams.

In an open letter, Andretti said: “I was born a racer. From an early age, I didn’t know anything different than life in the fast lane. Being a “son of” – be it a proud one – came with a high bar and, once I pressed the gas, I never looked back. I stopped at nothing to find success.

“I drove for the passion and love of the sport, but I won for the fear of losing. My father’s childhood dream became my destiny and together, we built a legacy and a family business.

“When my driving days slowed, I set my sights on creating a space that would inspire future drivers to go faster than I had. I believe that, together with the help of many very qualified and passionate team members, I have been able to do just that. For the past two decades, our team has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

“We’ve grown on a global level that I believe is still untouched in motorsport and we’ve seen some of the best talent in racing proudly wear the Andretti badge.

“Many of my best memories have come at the wheel of this organisation, and I am so proud of what we have built. But decades of running flat out doesn’t come without sacrifice and, after much thought and reflection over the past several months, I came to the decision to take a step back.

“I’ve had a day-to-day operational role since even before I stepped out of the race car, and it’s time now to pass the baton to my partner and friend, Dan Towriss.”

He added: “As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family.

“For many of you, you’ve watched me grow up, or you’ve grown up right alongside of me, and no matter what moves we’ve made as a team, you’ve stuck by our side at every turn. It is not lost on me that the generations of Andretti fans are the best in the business.

“I’m honoured to be considered a fan favourite, a role model and a friend. And I thank you for a lifetime of support and, in some cases, your brutal honesty.

“But I am not going away – I will be serving as an advisor for the team and will be available to help wherever I can. While you might see me less at the racetrack, know that my passion for the sport and my support for our team, and its people, will remain unwavering.

“My hope is that you, as Andretti fans, will keep supporting our team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty that you’ve so graciously shown myself and my family over the years.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses. So, this isn’t a goodbye. It is just the turning of the page.”