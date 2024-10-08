Audi reaffirm “long-term commitment” to F1 after Renault axe engine project

Audi have reaffirmed their “long-term commitment” to F1.

Audi
Audi

Audi have reaffirmed their “long-term commitment” to F1 after fellow manufacturer Renault axed their engine project.

Renault have abandoned their power unit programme for 2026, becoming a customer team for when the new engine rules are introduced.

Even though F1 is losing Renault, they’re welcoming Red Bull-Ford, Audi and the return of Honda.

It’s been widely speculated that Audi are behind the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari with the development of their 2026 F1 power unit.

However, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has insisted Renault’s decision to abandon their engine project will have no impact on the German giant’s plans.

He said when asked about Renault: “No, that was not part of the discussion.”

“Audi has a long-term commitment to Formula 1,” Dollner added. “Earlier this year, the supervisory boards of AG and Audi took the decision to completely get control of the Sauber shares.

“And so we will be as of 1st January 2025 100 per cent in charge of Sauber.

“In 2025 that will happen, and myself being now chairman of Sauber, of the board of directors of Sauber Motorsport, means that I also will personally involve myself into our Formula 1 project more intensively.”

Sauber have endured a miserable campaign in 2024, failing to score a single point in 18 rounds so far.

Dollner is confident with the signings of Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, the project has the right individuals at the helm to make it a success.

“I’m really happy that we found a strong, strong management for our Formula 1 project, with Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley.

“With a strong dual leadership team, one taking care of the operations on corporate with a project with a car.

“And the other one handling our operations on the racetrack and being the spokesperson, we believe that we found a perfect solution for our future operations.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
McLaren insist controversial F1 ‘flexi’ rear-wing isn’t the “secret sauce”
McLaren on track in Azerbaijan
McLaren on track in Azerbaijan
F1
News
8h ago
Audi reaffirm “long-term commitment” to F1 after Renault axe engine project
Audi
Audi
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Phillip Island last overseas "opportunity" for Maverick Vinales and Aprilia?
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
F1
News
10h ago
Michael Andretti addresses step back from team ownership: “This isn’t a goodbye”
Michael Andretti
Michael Andretti
F1
News
12h ago
‘Zero chance’ Lewis Hamilton will get first Ferrari F1 outing in Abu Dhabi test
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
Brad Binder’s reaction to Acosta fall: ‘It's not just me…’
Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
F1
News
13h ago
McLaren add former Ferrari driver’s son to F1 development programme
Brando Badoer
Brando Badoer
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Johann Zarco “almost hit” Quartararo when he ran out of fuel
Quartararo, Zarco, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Quartararo, Zarco, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Franco Morbidelli: ‘Different race’ after Marquez ‘touch’, 'speed is there'
Marc Marquez overtakes Franco Morbidelli, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez overtakes Franco Morbidelli, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Jack Miller: I thought ‘Oh shit, I’m in the top five here’
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 Japanese MotoGP