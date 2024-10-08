Audi reaffirm “long-term commitment” to F1 after Renault axe engine project

Audi have reaffirmed their “long-term commitment” to F1 after fellow manufacturer Renault axed their engine project.

Renault have abandoned their power unit programme for 2026, becoming a customer team for when the new engine rules are introduced.

Even though F1 is losing Renault, they’re welcoming Red Bull-Ford, Audi and the return of Honda.

It’s been widely speculated that Audi are behind the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari with the development of their 2026 F1 power unit.

However, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has insisted Renault’s decision to abandon their engine project will have no impact on the German giant’s plans.

He said when asked about Renault: “No, that was not part of the discussion.”

“Audi has a long-term commitment to Formula 1,” Dollner added. “Earlier this year, the supervisory boards of AG and Audi took the decision to completely get control of the Sauber shares.

“And so we will be as of 1st January 2025 100 per cent in charge of Sauber.

“In 2025 that will happen, and myself being now chairman of Sauber, of the board of directors of Sauber Motorsport, means that I also will personally involve myself into our Formula 1 project more intensively.”

Sauber have endured a miserable campaign in 2024, failing to score a single point in 18 rounds so far.

Dollner is confident with the signings of Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, the project has the right individuals at the helm to make it a success.

“I’m really happy that we found a strong, strong management for our Formula 1 project, with Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley.

“With a strong dual leadership team, one taking care of the operations on corporate with a project with a car.

“And the other one handling our operations on the racetrack and being the spokesperson, we believe that we found a perfect solution for our future operations.”