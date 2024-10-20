F1 World Championship points after 2024 United States Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7354
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3297
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3275
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2247
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1215
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2177
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1167
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0150
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team029
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team08
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
17Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari07
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing05
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team02
21Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
22Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
23Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Max Verstappen has extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship up to 57 points following the United States Grand Prix.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5544
2Oracle Red Bull Racing7504
3Scuderia Ferrari4496
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3344
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team049
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team038
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team036
8Williams Racing017
9BWT Alpine F1 Team013
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

McLaren's lead in the F1 constructors' championship is now 40 points over Red Bull.

Ferrari appear to be in the fight now following their 1-2 in Austin.

