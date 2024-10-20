F1 World Championship points after 2024 United States Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 United States Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|354
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|297
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|275
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|247
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|215
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|177
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|167
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|150
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|29
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|8
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|7
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|2
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Max Verstappen has extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship up to 57 points following the United States Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|544
|2
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|504
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|496
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|344
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|49
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|38
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|36
|8
|Williams Racing
|0
|17
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|13
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
McLaren's lead in the F1 constructors' championship is now 40 points over Red Bull.
Ferrari appear to be in the fight now following their 1-2 in Austin.