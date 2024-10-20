F1 World Championship points after 2024 United States Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 354 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 297 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 275 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 247 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 215 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 177 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 167 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 150 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 29 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 8 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 8 17 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 7 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 2 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 22 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Max Verstappen has extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship up to 57 points following the United States Grand Prix.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 544 2 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 504 3 Scuderia Ferrari 4 496 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 344 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 49 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 38 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 36 8 Williams Racing 0 17 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 13 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

McLaren's lead in the F1 constructors' championship is now 40 points over Red Bull.

Ferrari appear to be in the fight now following their 1-2 in Austin.