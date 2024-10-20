McLaren boss blasts F1 stewards for ‘inappropriate’ Lando Norris penalty

McLaren boss Andrea Stella unhappy with stewards' interference over late Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle for third
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle for third

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has hit out at F1’s stewards for handing out an “inappropriate” penalty to championship hopeful Lando Norris.

Norris passed title rival Max Verstappen for third place at Turn 12 with four laps to go but was handed a five-second time penalty for completing the move off track.

That meant Norris dropped behind Verstappen to fourth after the chequered flag, enabling the Red Bull driver to further extend his championship lead to 57 points with five races to go.

“My view is that the way that the stewards interfered with a beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars were off track, so both cars gained an advantage,” Stella told Sky Sports.

“It’s a shame because it cost us a podium. It cost us a race where we stayed patient after we were pushed off in the first lap at the first corner. We accepted it.

“Having said very clearly our position, this kind of decision by the stewards cannot be appealed. For us, the chapter is now closed and we now move on from the race.”

Norris chose not to give the place back to Verstappen after McLaren claimed he had been ahead of the reigning world champion at the apex of the corner.

Asked if McLaren considered telling Norris to hand the position back, Stella replied: “We double checked that both cars went off track. So for us there was no doubt that the manoeuvre was correct.”

Norris was left frustrated by the stewards decision, insisting Verstappen also went off the track.

"It’s impossible to know. They obviously can’t make their minds up for a few laps, so it’s obviously not an easy decision, otherwise it would have come a bit sooner,” he explained.

"I tried. He’s also went off the track. So, if he goes off the track, clearly he’s gone in way too hard and also gained an advantage by doing what he did. But I don’t make the rules, so…"

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Max Verstappen hits out at McLaren for ‘complaining a lot lately’ after Lando Norris penalty
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
8m ago
Toto Wolff raises ‘bias’ stewarding concern after Max Verstappen escapes penalty
Max Verstappen runs Lando Norris out wide at the start
Max Verstappen runs Lando Norris out wide at the start
F1
News
32m ago
Lewis Hamilton hints new Mercedes upgrades led to rare spin in United States GP
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren boss blasts F1 stewards for ‘inappropriate’ Lando Norris penalty
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle for third
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle for third
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris reacts to penalty for Max Verstappen move: ‘What am I meant to do?’
Lando Norris ahead of Max Verstappen
Lando Norris ahead of Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 United States Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1
Race Report
2h ago
Charles Leclerc wins US GP, Lando Norris penalised for Max Verstappen pass
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Results
The start in USA
The start in USA
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton's nightmare United States GP weekend ends in gravel
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
4h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
Lap 1
Lap 1