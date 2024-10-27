Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

This is the starting grid for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 17 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 18 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Carlos Sainz will start at the head of the field at the Mexico City Grand Prix after storming to his first pole position of F1 2024.

The outgoing Ferrari driver will be joined on the front row by world championship leader Max Verstappen, who outpaced title rival Lando Norris, who will go from third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts fourth ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Kevin Magnussen lines up from seventh, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams' Alex Albon,and Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is down in 17th after a disappointing Q1 exit, while Sergio Perez starts his home race a lowly 18th after also being dumped out in the first part of qualifying.