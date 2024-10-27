Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
|2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Carlos Sainz will start at the head of the field at the Mexico City Grand Prix after storming to his first pole position of F1 2024.
The outgoing Ferrari driver will be joined on the front row by world championship leader Max Verstappen, who outpaced title rival Lando Norris, who will go from third.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts fourth ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Kevin Magnussen lines up from seventh, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams' Alex Albon,and Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri is down in 17th after a disappointing Q1 exit, while Sergio Perez starts his home race a lowly 18th after also being dumped out in the first part of qualifying.