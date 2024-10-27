Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

How the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
This is the starting grid for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
16Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
17Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
18Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Carlos Sainz will start at the head of the field at the Mexico City Grand Prix after storming to his first pole position of F1 2024. 

The outgoing Ferrari driver will be joined on the front row by world championship leader Max Verstappen, who outpaced title rival Lando Norris, who will go from third. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts fourth ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. 

Kevin Magnussen lines up from seventh, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams' Alex Albon,and Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg. 

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is down in 17th after a disappointing Q1 exit, while Sergio Perez starts his home race a lowly 18th after also being dumped out in the first part of qualifying. 

