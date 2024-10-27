Bombshell Fernando Alonso and Red Bull talks revealed this year

"At that time, Sergio's contract hadn't been extended...

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso was “testing the market” in preliminary talks with Red Bull this year, Christian Horner admitted.

Alonso and Red Bull’s flirtations over the years have been well-documented but, until now, it wasn’t known that they made contact in 2024.

Red Bull had Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez under contract at the beginning of this season when Alonso made enquiries.

“Well, at that time, Sergio's contract hadn't been extended,” Horner explained.

“So as Fernando is a seasoned operator, you know, he always wants to know all of his options.

“Between him and his manager or advisor of many years, Flavio Briatore, they're always, you know, testing the market.

“It just shows how hungry and competitive he is. He's still delivering at 43 years of age.

“He's still in great shape and it just shows that age is just a number.

“He's still a very, very capable grand prix driver and given the tools, I'm sure he'd be at the front.”

Alonso instead opted to pen a new deal with Aston Martin which ties him to the team until the end of 2026.

It means the two-time Formula 1 champion may end his career without ever representing Red Bull, despite a series of near-misses.

Horner detailed the times he came close to signing Alonso.

“He's a formidable competitor. At the end of his McLaren stint, the first one in 2008, I remember going to Madrid and pushing to get him in the car,” Horner said.

“We wanted to do a two-year deal, and he was only prepared to sign for one year.

“And we were convinced he had a Ferrari contract in his back pocket at that point. So we didn't get to a deal.

“And had he come to us in 2009, maybe things could have looked slightly differently.

“And even halfway through the 2009 season, he was convinced if he got in our car, he could still win the championship that year. So that was that point.

“We then had a conversation… I remember meeting with him with Adrian Newey in the back of a hire car at Spa Airport.

“I think that was around 2011, ‘11 or ’12, about coming across from Ferrari and then even as early as the beginning of this year.

“So it's incredible the longevity that he's had, the competitiveness that he has, and the statistics for the talent that he has and the ability he has.

“Two world championships don't do him justice. He should have won more than that.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
24m ago
Helmut Marko criticises "still too unstable" Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying crash
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
53m ago
Rules explained: Did Marc Marquez make a lucky escape from a race suit penalty?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Thai MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider's slump ends in Buriram podium charge
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Shock Red Bull “offer is there” claim for Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez's brutally honest verdict on Joan Mir contact in Thailand
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini dismisses idea to aid Pecco Bagnaia’s title hopes
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull slam “armchair specialists” criticism of Sergio Perez’s race engineer
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
5h ago
Bombshell Fernando Alonso and Red Bull talks revealed this year
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pedro Acosta on “now or never” Thai MotoGP battle: “Luckily we didn’t make a mess”
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Fabio Quartararo blasts “suicide" lunge from Franco Morbidelli in Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose