George Russell responds to cost cap fear after another Mercedes crash

"We may have to compromise the rest of this season"

Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell

George Russell has reacted to fears about Mercedes’ cost cap after a series of crashes.

Russell lost control of his W15 in practice for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, days after crashing in Texas too.

Lewis Hamilton also span out of last weekend’s race in America.

“We’ve had a few big, big shunts over the past few races,” Mercedes boss Wolff told Sky Sports in Mexico.

“The chassis was damaged. We can repair it but it won’t run here.

“The mood is up and down.”

He added: “Two big shunts, the chassis needs to be repaired for Brazil.

“It’s rough…”

Russell has little option but to run an older spec of the floor on his W15 after damaging the upgraded version.

But he insisted that the damage caused to Mercedes’ parts won’t force them outside of the $135m budget cap.

“No, no concerns budget-cap because we've always got a bit of margin and you're always weighing up what you put into this season versus what you put into next season,” he said.

“Now, potentially, we may have to compromise the rest of this season, which, to be honest, I'd probably be in favour for because we're not fighting for a championship.

“I'd be more than happy staying on the old floor if that gives us a better chance into next year.

“But, you know, I think we'll be able to repair the floor from Austin. I think that's the plan.

“It wasn't as bad as we initially expected, and that should be out in Brazil.”

Russell will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, Hamilton is sixth.

Wolff said about their W15’s issues: “The car has a very narrow band of where it functions well.

“When it was cold on a high-speed track, we were the quickest. Cold is good for us.

“When you hit it right, we can be quick on a single lap.

“The overheating of the tyres makes everything exponentially worse.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko criticises "still too unstable" Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying crash
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Rules explained: Did Marc Marquez make a lucky escape from a race suit penalty?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Thai MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider's slump ends in Buriram podium charge
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Shock Red Bull “offer is there” claim for Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez's brutally honest verdict on Joan Mir contact in Thailand
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini dismisses idea to aid Pecco Bagnaia’s title hopes
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
6h ago
Red Bull slam “armchair specialists” criticism of Sergio Perez’s race engineer
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
7h ago
Bombshell Fernando Alonso and Red Bull talks revealed this year
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Pedro Acosta on “now or never” Thai MotoGP battle: “Luckily we didn’t make a mess”
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose