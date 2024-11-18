How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live

As the Formula 1 championship battle heads to the United States, you can watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22-24 from anywhere, and for free. We’ve also listed the Las Vegas Grand Prix start times below.

One of the standout dates in the Formula 1 calendar has arrived.

Max Verstappen has a 63-point lead above Lando Norris in the drivers' championship with three rounds to go.

But in the constructors', McLaren are leading the charge ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton's final races with Mercedes will again be under the microscope.

LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday November 22

2.30am - Practice 1

6am - Practice 2

Saturday November 23

2.30am - Practice 3

6am - Qualifying

Sunday November 3

6am - F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix, However, by using a VPN you can still watch your favourite stream wherever you are. Thankfully the good people at ExpressVPN have a deal to make this easier, and cheaper than ever

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address and it also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

Alternatively, F1TV is the official Formula 1 streaming service.

It shows every single session and race of the season, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

HOW TO WATCH LAS VEGAS GP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Las Vegas Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the UK.

Sky Sports F1 can be added to your Sky Sports package, which costs £18 per month for new customers.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

Live streaming through NOW TV is also available in the UK. Sky Sports can be viewed via NOW TV at £11.99 for a one-off day payment, or £34.99 per month.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX HIGHLIGHTS

In the UK, Channel 4 broadcast highlights of every F1 grand prix.

Channel 4 show highlights on Saturdays and Sundays, after qualifying and after the race, from every round.

You can watch either of Channel 4's highlights packages via their online On Demand service.

HOW TO LISTEN TO 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX ON THE RADIO

In the UK, radio coverage of every F1 round can be found on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and on the BBC Sport website.

Live radio coverage of every practice session, qualifying and grand prix of the season can be found via these BBC platforms.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX IN THE US

F1 fans in the US can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels.

You can follow the live race on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is available, even if you don't have cable TV, for $11 a month or $110 a year.

18 F1 races air on ESPN or ABC, the other four are on ESPN2.

ABC and ESPN news channels are on cable TV.

It's also available on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

F1 is broadcast in Australia by Fox Sports, and you can watch if you have a Foxtel subscription.

If you don't have a Fox subscription, you can watch via Kayo Sport.

A Kayo Sport subscription begins at AU$25 per month for one screen, or AU$35 per month for three screens.