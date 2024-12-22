Lewis Hamilton hit with worrying warning about Michael Schumacher’s final F1 races

"Lewis is rolling the dice again with Ferrari"

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has been reminded that a dream F1 ending is not guaranteed - because even Michael Schumacher couldn’t manage it.

David Coulthard has delivered the bad news that Hamilton’s move to Ferrari might not pay off as he hopes.

Hamilton will swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, where he hopes he could win an all-time record eighth F1 championship.

He would eclipse Schumacher who came out of retirement for a three-year stint at Mercedes, where he failed to win another grand prix.

Coulthard told the Daily Mirror: "Mercedes does not exist for Lewis Hamilton, and Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he does not exist for Mercedes.

“In the same way, when Michael came back from retirement to sign for Mercedes, it was really shocking to imagine him being anything other than a Ferrari legend.

"But the draw of coming home to Mercedes, the desire and belief that he could do it still, brought him in.

“He did a couple of years, he did okay, but it was not the same as how he was in his first stint in Formula 1."

Ex-F1 driver Coulthard continued: "Lewis is rolling the dice again with Ferrari.

"It may well lead to a rejuvenation of performance and a fight for the world championship. But it is going to be challenging because he has got [to beat] a very fast Charles Leclerc."

Ferrari’s new-look duo of Hamilton and Leclerc is jaw-dropping on paper.

But, after being out-qualified all year by Mercedes teammate George Russell, Coulthard worries that Hamilton might not be able to edge Leclerc.

"The key ingredient of all of the greats over the history of time has been to be able to qualify and race,” Coulthard said.

“And if Lewis, at 40 years old, has lost a yard in footballing terms, then he may well struggle to beat Charles over the course of a year.

"That is a legitimate question that anyone should be asking, but it is for him to show us.

“It is not about us putting him down and saying he cannot do it, because it is in his hands.

“All of these guys have it in their own hands to shape their own future."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Trevathan: Other KTM MotoGP riders couldn’t do what Acosta does on his bike
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Rins reveals intriguing Yamaha V4 MotoGP detail
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton hit with worrying warning about Michael Schumacher’s final F1 races
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher
F1
News
7h ago
Fernando Alonso’s “mental will” to fight for title, aged 45, to be tested
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
Moto3
News
21h ago
David Alonso “lost a lot of energy” under hype of record-smashing Moto3 year
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
21/12/24
The strange quirk of Aprilia’s recent MotoGP campaigns revealed by Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
21/12/24
Why ‘Moto2-like’ Gresini MotoGP team was so important to Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
21/12/24
Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins to make career first in 2025
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
© Crash
F1
News
21/12/24
Inside Max Verstappen’s water cooler is a story of a firm who are now key to F1
Perez, Verstappen
Perez, Verstappen
F1
News
21/12/24
Timeline identified for Adrian Newey to lead Aston Martin into F1 title fight
Alonso, Newey
Alonso, Newey