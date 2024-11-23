Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

How the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will begin.

This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
7Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
*20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Mercedes' George Russell will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row of the grid. 

Alpine's Pierre Gasly goes from third after a stunning qualifying lap which put him ahead of the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen was only fifth-fastest but crucially starts ahead of F1 title rival Lando Norris as he seeks to clinch a fourth successive world championship. 

Yuki Tsunoda is seventh for RB, ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton, who could only qualify 10th after a scrappy pair of runs in Q3. 

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas will start 20th and last after taking a five-place grid penalty for changing his engine. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

