Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
How the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will begin.
This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|*20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Mercedes' George Russell will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row of the grid.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly goes from third after a stunning qualifying lap which put him ahead of the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Max Verstappen was only fifth-fastest but crucially starts ahead of F1 title rival Lando Norris as he seeks to clinch a fourth successive world championship.
Yuki Tsunoda is seventh for RB, ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton, who could only qualify 10th after a scrappy pair of runs in Q3.
Sauber's Valtteri Bottas will start 20th and last after taking a five-place grid penalty for changing his engine.