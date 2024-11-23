Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team *20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Mercedes' George Russell will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row of the grid.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly goes from third after a stunning qualifying lap which put him ahead of the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen was only fifth-fastest but crucially starts ahead of F1 title rival Lando Norris as he seeks to clinch a fourth successive world championship.

Yuki Tsunoda is seventh for RB, ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton, who could only qualify 10th after a scrappy pair of runs in Q3.

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas will start 20th and last after taking a five-place grid penalty for changing his engine.