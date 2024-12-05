Wolff slams “yapping little terrier” Horner amid Russell/Verstappen F1 fallout

“At the end, why does he feel entitled to comment about my driver?”

Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar
Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar
© XPB Images

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has slammed Red Bull’s Christian Horner as a “yapping little terrier” over comments he made about the George Russell/Max Verstappen fallout.

Four-time world champion Verstappen and Russell have been locked in a war of words since the former was handed a one-place grid penalty in Qatar for driving too slowly in qualifying ahead of the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen branded Russell as ‘two-faced’ amid the dispute, while Horner said the penalty was due to ‘hysterics’ from Russell - who is the director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association - in Qatar.

The fallout from this has spilled into Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Verstappen doubling down on his comments.

In Russell’s media debrief on Thursday - attended by Crash.net - Wolff also spoke, taking aim at Horner’s words 'hysterics' response.  

“I think as a team principal, it’s important to be a sparring partner for your drivers,” he began.

“And that means explaining that things can be more nuanced. Statements that are absolutistic, taking everything is either right, 100% right or 100% wrong, is something I just think you need to explain, think of more nuance, depending from your perception and your perspective.

“You need to allow for something to be 51-49, you need to allow for it to be 70-30.

“There is always another side. Maybe when you look at it that way, and you explain it to the drivers and to your team, you come to the conclusion that there is truth on both sides.

“If you don’t do that, you’re falling short of your role. It’s just weak.

“At the end, why does he feel entitled to comment about my driver? How does that come?

“But thinking about it, I’ve spent 90 seconds to think about it… Yapping little terrier. Always something to say.”

Asked why he has felt the need to respond, Wolff added: “I tell you clearly. There is a thing between drivers, and this is George and Max, and I don’t want to get involved in that, but if the other team principal calls George hysteric, this is where he crosses a line for me.

“Now, his [Horner’s] forte for sure is not intellectual psychoanalysis, but that’s quite a word. How dare you comment on the state of mind of my driver.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Barefoot Axel Pons “not aware” of viral video, “did not want” fame
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Casey Stoner: Valentino Rossi “controlled” media, “they turned me into a villain”
Rossi, Stoner
Rossi, Stoner
F1
Feature
2h ago
George Russell v Max Verstappen war overshadows Lewis Hamilton’s farewell
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
The “cool” F1 title battle situation one rookie faces in Abu Dhabi debut
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
3h ago
‘Short circuit’ caused Miguel Oliveira's Mandalika highside
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen labels George Russell “backstabber” and “loser” as F1 feud continues
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
“There’s nothing better” - Carlos Sainz’s advice for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell: Michael Masi would ‘fear for his life’ if Max Verstappen lost
Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out on the 2021 F1 title to Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out on the 2021 F1 title to Max…
F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez defiant against F1 exit rumours: ‘I will be driving for Red Bull next year’
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Solidarity MotoGP finale named ‘best GP’ of 2024
Start, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint race
Start, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint race