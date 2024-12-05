Fernando Alonso defends Russell after Verstappen ‘two-face’ jibe in F1 penalty feud

“I think George is a great driver, great person”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team, 2024 Qatar F1
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team, 2024 Qatar F1
© XPB Images

Fernando Alonso has defended George Russell after he was accused of being ‘two-faced’ by Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen amid the Qatar Grand Prix penalty drama.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was handed a one-place grid drop when he was deemed to have impeded Mercedes’ Russell in Qatar qualifying last weekend.

However, Verstappen was left seething with Russell’s push for a penalty as there was no precedent for handing out punishment for driving too slowly, especially as the latter wasn’t on a fast lap at the time.

This led to a fiery outburst from Verstappen in Qatar, with the Red Bull driver stating: “He always acts very nice here in front of the cameras. But when you're in there it's a completely different person. I can't stand that.”

On Thursday at the Abu Dhabi GP finale, Verstappen doubled down on his stance and said he had “no regrets” about what he said in Qatar.

When asked his views on the war of words between Verstappen and Russell, Alonso - who has often been critical of stewarding in F1 - offered a level-headed response.

“No, I don't think so,” when asked by the media, including Crash.net, if he agreed with Verstappen’s ‘two-faced’ assessment of Russell.

“I think George is a great driver, great person. I'm a good friend of George as well. I don't think that he's showing different faces here and there.

“I think it's more about what Max probably agrees with me that I said many times, that some of the penalties are a little bit not consistent in terms of if you have that one episode in Qatar and then you go to the next event and you replicate exactly the same episode, which you can replicate by yourself.

“You can induce that episode driving, then you don't get the same result in terms of penalties.

“So, that's the frustration that we sometimes have. But recently we changed the race director, we changed also some of the people in the stewards' room.

“So, hopefully all those changes are for good and to improve this consistency that we are asking.

“So we need to give them a little bit of time as well. And hopefully, here and next year, we have a more consistent and better outcomes.”

Rui Marques recently took over as F1 race director from Niels Wittich, after he stepped down from the FIA with immediate effect, with Qatar marking the former’s second race in the role.

Marques also had to pull double duty in Qatar as he fulfilled his previous role as race director for Formula 2.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Ex-Manor boss to return to F1 as GM-Cadillac’s team principal
Graeme Lowdon will return to F1 in 2026
Graeme Lowdon will return to F1 in 2026
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Barefoot Axel Pons “not aware” of viral video, “did not want” fame
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Casey Stoner: Valentino Rossi “controlled” media, “they turned me into a villain”
Rossi, Stoner
Rossi, Stoner
F1
Feature
11h ago
George Russell v Max Verstappen war overshadows Lewis Hamilton’s farewell
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
11h ago
The “cool” F1 title battle situation one rookie faces in Abu Dhabi debut
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
© XPB Images

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Short circuit’ caused Miguel Oliveira's Mandalika highside
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
News
12h ago
Max Verstappen labels George Russell “backstabber” and “loser” as F1 feud continues
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
13h ago
“There’s nothing better” - Carlos Sainz’s advice for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
13h ago
George Russell: Michael Masi would ‘fear for his life’ if Max Verstappen lost
Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out on the 2021 F1 title to Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out on the 2021 F1 title to Max…
F1
News
13h ago
Sergio Perez defiant against F1 exit rumours: ‘I will be driving for Red Bull next year’
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
© XPB Images