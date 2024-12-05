Max Verstappen hits out at George Russell for “lying”: “I meant everything that I said”

“In my whole career, I’ve never experienced what I have experienced in the stewards’ room in Qatar. For me that was really unacceptable.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has refused to backtrack on any of the criticism he had towards George Russell for the role that he played in his penalty during the F1 Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen was handed a one-place grid penalty after qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit.

The stewards felt that Verstappen had been driving unnecessarily slow while getting in the way of Russell.

The verdict was surprising given there’s no historic precedent for handing out penalties for driving too slowly plus Russell wasn’t on a fast lap at the time.

Verstappen was irked by Russell’s involvement in getting him a penalty, hitting out at his rival after the race in Qatar.

Verstappen stated that he had lost any respect he had for Russell and was bemused by the penalty.

Speaking in the FIA press conference in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where Crash.net are present, Verstappen said he had “no regrets” about his comments.

“No, no regrets at all because I meant everything that I said,” he said. “It’s still the same. If I had to do it again maybe I would have said even more knowing the outcome of the race results.

“I still can’t believe that someone can be like that in the stewards’ room. For me, that was so unacceptable because we’re all racing drivers, we all have a lot of respect for each other. We play sports together. You travel together. Of course, you have moments where you get together, crash or you’re not happy.

“In my whole career, I’ve never experienced what I have experienced in the stewards’ room in Qatar. For me that was really unacceptable.”

Verstappen accuses Russell of “lying”

Verstappen dismissed suggestions that Russell’s role of head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association played a role in the penalty.

However, the four-time world champion accused Russell of “lying”.

“It’s nothing to do with him being a director of the GPDA,” he added. “I just never expected someone to really try and actively get someone a penalty that badly. 

“Lying about why I was doing what I was doing. Clearly, it had an influence to them. It was just really notice and very shocking what was going on.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Ex-Manor boss to return to F1 as GM-Cadillac’s team principal
Graeme Lowdon will return to F1 in 2026
Graeme Lowdon will return to F1 in 2026
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Barefoot Axel Pons “not aware” of viral video, “did not want” fame
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Casey Stoner: Valentino Rossi “controlled” media, “they turned me into a villain”
Rossi, Stoner
Rossi, Stoner
F1
Feature
6h ago
George Russell v Max Verstappen war overshadows Lewis Hamilton’s farewell
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
The “cool” F1 title battle situation one rookie faces in Abu Dhabi debut
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
© XPB Images

More News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
‘Short circuit’ caused Miguel Oliveira's Mandalika highside
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
News
7h ago
Max Verstappen labels George Russell “backstabber” and “loser” as F1 feud continues
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
8h ago
“There’s nothing better” - Carlos Sainz’s advice for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
8h ago
George Russell: Michael Masi would ‘fear for his life’ if Max Verstappen lost
Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out on the 2021 F1 title to Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out on the 2021 F1 title to Max…
F1
News
8h ago
Sergio Perez defiant against F1 exit rumours: ‘I will be driving for Red Bull next year’
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
© XPB Images