George Russell joins exclusive club with qualifying triumph over Lewis Hamilton

George Russell has enjoyed a strong season for Mercedes in qualifying.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell is the first F1 driver to beat Lewis Hamilton in qualifying across their time as teammates.

Russell and Hamilton have spent three years together as teammates, with the pair often being closely matched.

Since 2022, Russell and Hamilton are tied on 685 points scored.

However, when it comes to qualifying, Russell has the edge.

In the qualifying head-to-head across three seasons, Russell has come out on top: 39-29.

It means Russell is the first teammate to do so (across their total time together).

While Nico Rosberg out-qualified Hamilton in 2014, the British driver came out on top overall across their four seasons.

Hamilton out-qualified Russell in their first year as teammates (13-9) in 2022.

It was 11-11 between the two Mercedes drivers in 2023.

However, in 2024, Russell has enjoyed a clear advantage (19-5).

Hamilton v his F1 teammates in qualifying

Hamilton 29 - Russell 39

Hamilton 70 - Bottas 30

Hamilton 42 - Rosberg 36

Hamilton 44 - Button 14

Hamilton 26 - Kovalainen 9

Hamilton 9 - Alonso 8 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

