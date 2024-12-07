Nico Hulkenberg hit with F1 grid penalty for overtaking offence in Abu Dhabi

Nico Hulkenberg has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for overtaking two cars in the pit exit road during F1 qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg starred in qualifying, securing fourth at the Yas Marina Circuit.

However, he will now start Sunday’s race from seventh on the grid.

Why has Hulkenberg been penalised?

The stewards noted: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg), team representative and reviewed marshalling system data, video, timing and in-car video evidence.

“The driver did not dispute during the hearing that he did not follow the Race Director’s instructions, but stated that he had no other option but to breach the rules in order to get a lap in.

“Whilst the Stewards acknowledge that the position of the team’s garages limits their options to send the cars out on track, this can never be used as an excuse to breach any regulations.

“The prohibition of overtaking in certain areas as the pit lane or, in this case, the pit exit, is implemented to prevent potentially dangerous situations and therefore the Stewards determine that a grid drop is warranted in this case.”

What did Hulkenberg say?

Despite showing great pace throughout Friday practice, Hulkenberg didn’t expect Haas’ performance to be so strong.

He told Sky Sports: “I had a good feeling from FP1 yesterday and I had a sort of good idea that a top ten was definitely possible this weekend. But that good? No – I did not expect,” Hulkenberg told Sky.

“So many of the top dogs are struggling a little bit. But the car’s been good. We’ve been good on the execution side, so a very good quali for us.”