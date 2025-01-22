WATCH: Christian Horner drives Red Bull F1 car for the first time

Watch Christian Horner as he drives a Red Bull F1 car for the first time.

Red Bull have released footage from when team principal Christian Horner drove one of their F1 cars for the first time.

Horner got behind the wheel of the RB8, the car which took Sebastian Vettel to the 2012 drivers’ world title, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. He also drove the team’s RB7 from 2011 over the weekend.

Despite being Red Bull’s ever-present team principal since 2005, Horner had never actually driven one of the team’s cars. His last experience driving an F1 car was back in 1993 when he got behind the wheel of a Lotus at Hethel.

On Wednesday, Red Bull released new behind-the-scenes footage of Horner driving in a pre-Goodwood shakedown at Silverstone, as well as at the Festival of Speed itself.

WATCH THE FOOTAGE BELOW

The run was part of Red Bull’s 20th year celebration but Horner stood in for Vettel, who had originally been scheduled to drive.

“It was fun. The first time I've driven a Red Bull car and certainly the first time with a hand clutch and two pedals," he told reporters at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

"Sebastian Vettel was due to drive one of the cars here but he's on holiday with his family and wasn't able to make Goodwood so the guys suggested why don't you drive it?," Horner said.

"I haven't driven a single-seater since 1998 and a Formula One car since 1993.

"So I thought there was the opportunity yesterday to drive a car with a hand clutch and a left foot brake. It was a great honour and a great privilege to drive one of these amazing cars, a championship winning car.

"It's mind-boggling how quick these cars are and just how much aero influence there is.

"The biggest thing that struck me was when I lifted off, it's like somebody's thrown an anchor out.

"It's like heavy braking in a road car. And then you hit the brakes and you're struggling to keep your chin out of your chest. I enjoyed it so much I missed the pitlane and managed to squeeze in an extra lap.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

