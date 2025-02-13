McLaren's F1 2025 car breaks cover in Silverstone shakedown

McLaren have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2025 challenger during a shakedown at Silverstone.

The MCL39 made its on-track debut at the British Grand Prix venue on Thursday, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri sharing driving duties as McLaren conducted a promotional filming day.

McLaren's new challenger was seen sporting a striking geometric camo design livery which was enforced ahead of the F1 season launch event next week at London's O2 Arena.

All 10 teams will present their official livery designs for the new season at Tuesday's first-of-its-kind combined F1 season launch.

McLaren enter the campaign looking to defend the constructors' world championship, which they clinched for the first time in 26 years last term.

“Today is a big milestone in our journey in the fight for the 2025 title," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said. "It’s great to get our Championship challenger, the MCL39, on track for the first time and to launch the culmination of the team’s hard work.

“We must be realistic that every team will have made progress over the winter. Last year highlighted just how much the grid has closed up, which is a brilliant thing for the sport.

"We believe we have made further steps forward since the Championship-winning MCL38 but we won’t know where we sit in the standings until we get into Qualifying in Australia.

“We’re a team that never stops racing and we’ll be giving it our all to bring both Championships back to Woking.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added: “We are excited to see the MCL39 hit the track for the first time at Silverstone Circuit today.

McLaren's 2025 car debuted in a one-off camo livery

"Whilst we finished last year as Champions, 2024 highlighted how highly competitive the grid is, which is something that will carry through to this year’s Championship.

"We therefore must keep focused to compete at the front in this tight field. It’s going to be an exciting but incredibly challenging year ahead.

“The team have worked extremely hard to prepare as best as possible for the start of the season. We learned a lot from our battles last year, so we take this and use it to push our goal for the year.

“My thanks go to the entire team for their work to get the car ready for today, as well as our colleagues at Mercedes HPP for their continued collaboration.

"We now focus on the work ahead to ensure we maximise our time in testing before the first competitive session in Australia.”

Norris has already outlined his intentions to win a maiden world title in 2025 after finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen in 2024.

“It’s exciting to hop in the MCL39 for the first time and see what it can do on track, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain," the Briton said.

"The camo livery is a fun one and it’s great to be able to showcase something different ahead of our full livery reveal at the official F1 75 launch.

“Thank you to the entire team for their work in getting us to this point. This year will be more competitive than ever, so we’ve got a lot to do to be able to retain our Constructor’s title and go for the Drivers’ as well.

“I’ve been back at the MTC prepping for the season ahead and the mood is feeling positive but focused. We’re all looking forward to getting the car on track in Bahrain ahead of our competitive debut in Australia and to see where we net out amongst the other teams. It’s shaping up to be an exciting season.”