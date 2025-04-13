One F1 driver disqualified after "genuine error" at Bahrain Grand Prix

A Formula 1 driver has fallen foul of the FIA after the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified a couple of hours after the race concluded for excessive plank wear.

Hulkenberg had finished 13th but will have his result stripped.

FIA explain Nico Hulkenberg DSQ at Bahrain GP

“The thickness of the plank assembly was below the permitted minimum thickness,” the FIA confirmed.

They explained: “The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg). The plank assembly of Car 27 was measured and found to be 8.4mm (LHS), 8.5mm (car centerline) and 8.4mm (RHS).

“This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 e) of the Technical Regulations.

“During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

“The team also acknowledged that it was a genuine error by the team.

“The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Hulkenberg’s teammate Gabriel Bortoleto was the last of the drivers to finish. His P19 is upgraded a place due to Hulkenberg’s disqualification.