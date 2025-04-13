One F1 driver disqualified after "genuine error" at Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 team admit "genuine error" at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

A Formula 1 driver has fallen foul of the FIA after the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified a couple of hours after the race concluded for excessive plank wear.

Hulkenberg had finished 13th but will have his result stripped.

FIA explain Nico Hulkenberg DSQ at Bahrain GP

“The thickness of the plank assembly was below the permitted minimum thickness,” the FIA confirmed.

They explained: “The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg). The plank assembly of Car 27 was measured and found to be 8.4mm (LHS), 8.5mm (car centerline) and 8.4mm (RHS).

“This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 e) of the Technical Regulations.

“During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

“The team also acknowledged that it was a genuine error by the team.

“The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Hulkenberg’s teammate Gabriel Bortoleto was the last of the drivers to finish. His P19 is upgraded a place due to Hulkenberg’s disqualification.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
24m ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin suffers six fractures in Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez takes blame for Qatar MotoGP collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 Feature
1h ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
George Russell and Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull hold ‘crisis meeting’ after Bahrain Grand Prix horror show
Red Bull
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Qatar: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Updated Race Results after Maverick Vinales penalty
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins thriller despite collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 Results
1h ago
Updated 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Race Results after a disqualification
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP as it happened
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Official: Maverick Vinales stripped of second place in Qatar MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP