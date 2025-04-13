George Russell escapes F1 penalty for DRS misuse in Bahrain Grand Prix

No post-race penalty for George Russell at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell has escaped a post-race penalty from the F1 stewards at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Russell was under investigation after a possible DRS infringement during the latter stages of the race in Bahrain.

The Mercedes driver was managing a number of bizarre electrical gremlins as he looked to fend off Lando Norris for P2.

When he pressed the team radio button, it opened the DRS on his Mercedes F1 car.

This took place outside the designated DRS zone and thus would normally contravene the rules.

However, amid the various issues for Russell during the race, the stewards have let him off.

They felt that he gained no sporting advantage.

This means Russell keeps his second-place finish at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It's been a remarkable start to the year for Russell at Mercedes.

He sits fourth in the F1 drivers' championship, just 14 points off Norris after four rounds. 

Why wasn't Russell penalised?

The stewards offered the following explanation: “The connection between the automated DRS activation system and the car failed due to issues with a timing loop provided by an external party.

“Therefore the FIA authorised manual activation of the DRS in accordance with Article 22.1 h). At the time the driver was experiencing a brake-by-wire issue and other electronic issues.

“He was at that time advised to use an auxiliary button in the cockpit which serves as a back up radio button but also serves as a manual DRS activation button.

“On the straight between turns 10 and 11 he tried to radio the team using this button but instead accidentally activated the DRS. The DRS was activated for a distance of 37 metres on a straight of approximately 700 metres.

“Whilst he gained 0.02 seconds, he gave up 0.28 seconds at the next corner to compensate. This was confirmed by telemetry.

“Accordingly whilst technically a breach occurred the Stewards decide that as there was no sporting advantage gained, no penalty is imposed.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
23m ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin suffers six fractures in Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez takes blame for Qatar MotoGP collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 Feature
1h ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
George Russell and Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull hold ‘crisis meeting’ after Bahrain Grand Prix horror show
Red Bull
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Qatar: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Updated Race Results after Maverick Vinales penalty
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins thriller despite collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 Results
1h ago
Updated 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Race Results after a disqualification
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP as it happened
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Official: Maverick Vinales stripped of second place in Qatar MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP