Starting grid for F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today: How the race will begin
The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday.
|2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
Oscar Piastri continued his mighty start to the 2025 F1 season by taking pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Max Verstappen will join him on the front row of the grid.
George Russell pipped Lando Norris to secure third. Norris' one-lap struggles continued, leaving him fourth on the grid.
Fernando Alonso will start the race from fifth on the grid ahead of Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.
Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10 at Imola.