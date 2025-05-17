Starting grid for F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today: How the race will begin

The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Top 3 at Imola
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday. 

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri continued his mighty start to the 2025 F1 season by taking pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Max Verstappen will join him on the front row of the grid.

George Russell pipped Lando Norris to secure third. Norris' one-lap struggles continued, leaving him fourth on the grid. 

Fernando Alonso will start the race from fifth on the grid ahead of Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10 at Imola. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

