Starting grid for F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri continued his mighty start to the 2025 F1 season by taking pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Max Verstappen will join him on the front row of the grid.

George Russell pipped Lando Norris to secure third. Norris' one-lap struggles continued, leaving him fourth on the grid.

Fernando Alonso will start the race from fifth on the grid ahead of Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10 at Imola.