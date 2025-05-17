2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri has taken pole position for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m15.500s1m15.214s1m14.670s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m15.175s1m15.394s1m14.704s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.852s1m15.334s1m14.807s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m15.894s1m15.261s1m14.962s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.695s1m15.442s1m15.431s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m15.987s1m15.198s1m15.431s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.123s1m15.521s1m15.473s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.817s1m15.497s1m15.581s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.253s1m15.510s1m15.746s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.937s1m15.505s1m15.787s
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.108s1m15.604s 
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.163s1m15.765s 
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.943s1m15.772s 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.340s1m16.260s 
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.256sNo Time Set 
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.379s  
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.518s  
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.613s  
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.918s  
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull RacingNo Time Set  

Piastri's momentum continues 

Piastri's momentum in the 2025 F1 title race continued as he clinched pole position ahead of Max Verstappen. The Australian has won four of the opening six races this year, opening up a 16-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

On the other side of the McLaren garage, Norris struggled in Q3, settling for fourth on the grid. Verstappen secured second, with George Russell in third.

Russell has qualified or finished inside the top five in every official session this year - remarkable consistency for the Mercedes driver. Like the two Aston Martin drivers, Russell opted to run on the medium tyre, rather than the softs, for his final run in Q3.

Fernando Alonso headed the midfield pack in fifth, impressing in the upgraded Aston Martin. Carlos Sainz will start the race from sixth, just ahead of Williams teammate Alex Albon.

Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in qualifying at Imola. It was a torrid qualifying session for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to make it into Q3.

Leclerc and Hamilton are set to start Sunday’s race from 11th and 12th respectively. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

