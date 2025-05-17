Oscar Piastri has taken pole position for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m15.500s 1m15.214s 1m14.670s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m15.175s 1m15.394s 1m14.704s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.852s 1m15.334s 1m14.807s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m15.894s 1m15.261s 1m14.962s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.695s 1m15.442s 1m15.431s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m15.987s 1m15.198s 1m15.431s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.123s 1m15.521s 1m15.473s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.817s 1m15.497s 1m15.581s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.253s 1m15.510s 1m15.746s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.937s 1m15.505s 1m15.787s 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.108s 1m15.604s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.163s 1m15.765s 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.943s 1m15.772s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.340s 1m16.260s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.256s No Time Set 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.379s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.518s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.613s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.918s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing No Time Set

Piastri's momentum continues

Piastri's momentum in the 2025 F1 title race continued as he clinched pole position ahead of Max Verstappen. The Australian has won four of the opening six races this year, opening up a 16-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

On the other side of the McLaren garage, Norris struggled in Q3, settling for fourth on the grid. Verstappen secured second, with George Russell in third.

Russell has qualified or finished inside the top five in every official session this year - remarkable consistency for the Mercedes driver. Like the two Aston Martin drivers, Russell opted to run on the medium tyre, rather than the softs, for his final run in Q3.

Fernando Alonso headed the midfield pack in fifth, impressing in the upgraded Aston Martin. Carlos Sainz will start the race from sixth, just ahead of Williams teammate Alex Albon.

Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in qualifying at Imola. It was a torrid qualifying session for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to make it into Q3.

Leclerc and Hamilton are set to start Sunday’s race from 11th and 12th respectively.