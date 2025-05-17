2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri has taken pole position for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.500s
|1m15.214s
|1m14.670s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m15.175s
|1m15.394s
|1m14.704s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.852s
|1m15.334s
|1m14.807s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.894s
|1m15.261s
|1m14.962s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.695s
|1m15.442s
|1m15.431s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m15.987s
|1m15.198s
|1m15.431s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.123s
|1m15.521s
|1m15.473s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.817s
|1m15.497s
|1m15.581s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.253s
|1m15.510s
|1m15.746s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.937s
|1m15.505s
|1m15.787s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.108s
|1m15.604s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.163s
|1m15.765s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.943s
|1m15.772s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.340s
|1m16.260s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.256s
|No Time Set
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.379s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.518s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.613s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.918s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No Time Set
Piastri's momentum continues
Piastri's momentum in the 2025 F1 title race continued as he clinched pole position ahead of Max Verstappen. The Australian has won four of the opening six races this year, opening up a 16-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
On the other side of the McLaren garage, Norris struggled in Q3, settling for fourth on the grid. Verstappen secured second, with George Russell in third.
Russell has qualified or finished inside the top five in every official session this year - remarkable consistency for the Mercedes driver. Like the two Aston Martin drivers, Russell opted to run on the medium tyre, rather than the softs, for his final run in Q3.
Fernando Alonso headed the midfield pack in fifth, impressing in the upgraded Aston Martin. Carlos Sainz will start the race from sixth, just ahead of Williams teammate Alex Albon.
Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in qualifying at Imola. It was a torrid qualifying session for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to make it into Q3.
Leclerc and Hamilton are set to start Sunday’s race from 11th and 12th respectively.