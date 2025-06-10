How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels

Information below on how to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

This is how to watch the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix on June 13-15 from anywhere - including ways to get a free F1 Canada Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the F1 Canadian Grand Prix start times below.

All eyes are on Max Verstappen as F1 heads to North America.

Verstappen must get through the next two grands prix, starting with Canada, unscathed to avoid a race ban.

His problems are mounting. The Red Bull driver sits 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, in third. Lando Norris is second.

The McLarens also have the faster car meaning Verstappen is up against it to win a fifth drivers' title in a row.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX FOR FREE

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

Belgium RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Austria ORF

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).

UK Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Australia 10Play (Australian Grand Prix live and free, plus race highlights)

Canada CTV (Canadian Grand Prix live and free).

Italy TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.

2025 F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday June 13
6.30pm - Practice 1
10pm - Practice 2

Saturday June 14
5.30pm - Practice 3
9pm - Qualifying

Sunday June 15
7pm - F1 Canadian Grand Prix

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
56m ago
FIA grants Red Bull junior exemption to race in F1 before 18th birthday
Arvid Lindblad
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz spots “something hardly talked about” that blights Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
Max Verstappen
Le Mans News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
24 Hours of Le Mans

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP aero at Aragon test
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s confirms brake change "much easier for me” after "positive" test
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales explains new KTM aero, mass damper, at Aragon MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Imola reacts with ‘bitterness’ to F1 2026 calendar axe
Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss casts brutal Lewis Hamilton at ‘end of his career’ verdict
Lewis Hamilton