Imola reacts with ‘bitterness’ to F1 2026 calendar axe

Imola issues response to being omitted from the 2026 F1 calendar.

Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola has issued a defiant response to being dropped from the F1 calendar next season.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has been replaced by a second race in Spain, to be held in Madrid, on the 2026 F1 calendar, which will remain at 24 rounds for a second consecutive season.

F1 2026’s schedule was released on Tuesday morning, confirming an expected omission for Imola.

Imola removed from F1 calendar in 2026

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 as part of the world championship’s reworked COVID-19 impacted season and continued to stage races over the following five years.

Imola’s contract expires at the end of the year and has not been extended, though local officials remain determined for the event to return.

“The provisional calendar of Formula 1 Grand Prix for the 2026 season has been announced, from which Imola is excluded,” read a statement signed by Imola mayor Marco Panieri.

“This is news we were aware of and which, understandably, generates questions, disappointment and bitterness, because in recent years our territory has demonstrated its ability to host an extraordinary event with record numbers.

“The grand prix in Imola was one of the most loved and appreciated by fans and drivers, as demonstrated in the days following the event. Its uniqueness was evident: combining the race on the track with the charm of the territory, starting from a historic center to be experienced.

“However, we want to be very clear: this news does not represent the end of the story.

“We have always been aware of the complexity of the dynamics linked to the calendar, which was complicated from the beginning. The contract signed in 2021, considered by many to be unfeasible at the time, envisaged the stable return of the grand prix to Imola until 2025.

"As the Emilia Romagna Region and the Municipality of Imola, among the promoters of the initiative, we have done everything possible.

“We have repeatedly underlined the importance and strategic nature of the issue to all the actors involved, with transparency, clarity and full availability for institutional collaboration.”

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali, who is from Imola, previously indicated the race could be used on a rotational basis in the coming years. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
55m ago
FIA grants Red Bull junior exemption to race in F1 before 18th birthday
Arvid Lindblad
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz spots “something hardly talked about” that blights Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
Max Verstappen
Le Mans News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
24 Hours of Le Mans

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP aero at Aragon test
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s confirms brake change "much easier for me” after "positive" test
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales explains new KTM aero, mass damper, at Aragon MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Imola reacts with ‘bitterness’ to F1 2026 calendar axe
Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss casts brutal Lewis Hamilton at ‘end of his career’ verdict
Lewis Hamilton