F1 World Championship points after 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri extends F1 points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team5198
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2176
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2155
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1136
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0104
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP079
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team063
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing042
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team021
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber020
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing013
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team011
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team08
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing04
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

It was a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris involved in an incident in the closing laps. Norris came off worse, but took blame for it.

Piastri is now 22 points ahead of Norris after 10 rounds in F1 2025. Max Verstappen has closed in on the top two after Canada, following his second-place finish.

George Russell is an outside title contender following his first win since Las Vegas last year.

McLaren well clear of Mercedes

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team7374
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1199
3Scuderia Ferrari HP0183
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2162
5Atlassian Williams Racing055
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
7Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team028
8Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team022
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber020
10BWT Alpine F1 Team011

McLaren are 175 points ahead of Mercedes, who have moved back into second-place in the constructors' standings. 

Kimi Antonelli scored his first career F1 podium to give Mercedes a 1-3 finish in Montreal. In the midfield fight, Haas are now ahead of RB.

Aston Martin and Sauber have moved further clear of Alpine. 

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

