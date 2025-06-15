F1 World Championship points after 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following the Canadian Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 198 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 176 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 155 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 136 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 104 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 79 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 63 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 42 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 21 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 20 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 13 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 8 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 4 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

It was a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris involved in an incident in the closing laps. Norris came off worse, but took blame for it.

Piastri is now 22 points ahead of Norris after 10 rounds in F1 2025. Max Verstappen has closed in on the top two after Canada, following his second-place finish.

George Russell is an outside title contender following his first win since Las Vegas last year.

McLaren well clear of Mercedes

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 7 374 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 199 3 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 183 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 162 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 55 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 7 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 28 8 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 22 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 20 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11

McLaren are 175 points ahead of Mercedes, who have moved back into second-place in the constructors' standings.

Kimi Antonelli scored his first career F1 podium to give Mercedes a 1-3 finish in Montreal. In the midfield fight, Haas are now ahead of RB.

Aston Martin and Sauber have moved further clear of Alpine.