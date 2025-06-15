2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell claimed victory in the F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team70 laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+0.228s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+1.014s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+2.109s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+3.442s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+10.713s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+10.972s
8Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+15.364s
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 lap
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+1 lap
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 lap
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+1 lap
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 lap
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
16Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 lap
DNFLando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team67 laps
DNFLiam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team57 laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing49 laps

George Russell fended off Max Verstappen to claim an impressive first victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Canadian Grand Prix.

There were no fireworks between Russell and Verstappen following their controversial clash last time out in Spain, with Russell in complete control as he kept Verstappen’s Red Bull at bay throughout the 70-lap race in Montreal.

Russell’s win marks his and Mercedes’ first of the season.

18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli scored his first grand prix podium in third place with his best drive in F1 to date.

The race ended under a Safety Car after Lando Norris hit Oscar Piastri as he tried to overtake his McLaren teammate, putting him out on the spot. 

Piastri survived the McLaren coming together to take fourth and extend his championship lead. 

Charles Leclerc finished fifth in another disappointing race for Ferrari, while teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was hampered by damage picked up when he hit a groundhog early in the grand prix.

The seven-time world champion complained he was “nowhere” as he finished sixth, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg scored more points for Sauber in eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Carlos Sainz's Williams.

Along with Norris, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Williams’ Alex Albon also retired. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

