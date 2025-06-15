George Russell claimed victory in the F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 70 laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +0.228s 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +1.014s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +2.109s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +3.442s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +10.713s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +10.972s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +15.364s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 lap 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +1 lap 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 lap 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 lap 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 lap 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 16 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 lap DNF Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 67 laps DNF Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 57 laps DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 49 laps

George Russell fended off Max Verstappen to claim an impressive first victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Canadian Grand Prix.

There were no fireworks between Russell and Verstappen following their controversial clash last time out in Spain, with Russell in complete control as he kept Verstappen’s Red Bull at bay throughout the 70-lap race in Montreal.

Russell’s win marks his and Mercedes’ first of the season.

18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli scored his first grand prix podium in third place with his best drive in F1 to date.

The race ended under a Safety Car after Lando Norris hit Oscar Piastri as he tried to overtake his McLaren teammate, putting him out on the spot.

Piastri survived the McLaren coming together to take fourth and extend his championship lead.

Charles Leclerc finished fifth in another disappointing race for Ferrari, while teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was hampered by damage picked up when he hit a groundhog early in the grand prix.

The seven-time world champion complained he was “nowhere” as he finished sixth, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg scored more points for Sauber in eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Carlos Sainz's Williams.

Along with Norris, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Williams’ Alex Albon also retired.