2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell claimed victory in the F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix
|2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|70 laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+0.228s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+1.014s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+2.109s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+3.442s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+10.713s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+10.972s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+15.364s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 lap
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|16
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|67 laps
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|57 laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|49 laps
George Russell fended off Max Verstappen to claim an impressive first victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Canadian Grand Prix.
There were no fireworks between Russell and Verstappen following their controversial clash last time out in Spain, with Russell in complete control as he kept Verstappen’s Red Bull at bay throughout the 70-lap race in Montreal.
Russell’s win marks his and Mercedes’ first of the season.
18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli scored his first grand prix podium in third place with his best drive in F1 to date.
The race ended under a Safety Car after Lando Norris hit Oscar Piastri as he tried to overtake his McLaren teammate, putting him out on the spot.
Piastri survived the McLaren coming together to take fourth and extend his championship lead.
Charles Leclerc finished fifth in another disappointing race for Ferrari, while teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was hampered by damage picked up when he hit a groundhog early in the grand prix.
The seven-time world champion complained he was “nowhere” as he finished sixth, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.
Nico Hulkenberg scored more points for Sauber in eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Carlos Sainz's Williams.
Along with Norris, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Williams’ Alex Albon also retired.