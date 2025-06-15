Lando Norris crashes out of Canadian GP after hitting Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has crashed out of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix after making contact with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris hit the rear of Piastri on Lap 67 while trying to overtake his McLaren teammate.

The pair came to blows on the start-finish straight as Norris jinked to the inside but misjudged the move, catching the rear of Piastri's McLaren.

Norris was out on the spot, marking a blow to his title hopes.

Piastri was able to finish fourth as he extended his championship lead over Norris to 22 points.

Norris took full blame for the incident over team radio, saying: "Yeah sorry my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me."

The incident drew comparisons to Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton's crash when they were McLaren teammates in 2011.