Lando Norris crashes out of Canadian GP after hitting Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris out of the Canadian Grand Prix after contact with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has crashed out of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix after making contact with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. 

Norris hit the rear of Piastri on Lap 67 while trying to overtake his McLaren teammate.

The pair came to blows on the start-finish straight as Norris jinked to the inside but misjudged the move, catching the rear of Piastri's McLaren.

Norris was out on the spot, marking a blow to his title hopes.

Piastri was able to finish fourth as he extended his championship lead over Norris to 22 points.

Norris took full blame for the incident over team radio, saying: "Yeah sorry my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me." 

The incident drew comparisons to Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton's crash when they were McLaren teammates in 2011. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
6m ago
F1 Canadian GP winners and losers: Has Lando Norris blown title hopes?
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
9m ago
Joan Mir “happy” with carbon fibre swingarm, but losing “10k” on the straight
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
53m ago
Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”
Maverick Vinales

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen advised Shane van Gisbergen before dominant NASCAR Mexico win
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
1h ago
Will McLaren change ‘free to race’ policy after Canada clash?
Norris was out on the spot following the clash
Le Mans News
1h ago
Wayne Taylor “not upset” by DNF on team’s Le Mans debut
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
F1 News
2h ago
‘Leading paddock source’ links George Russell with shock move for F1 2026
George Russell