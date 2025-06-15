George Russell credits “Montreal GOAT” Lewis Hamilton after second pole in Canada

George Russell credited Lewis Hamilton for helping him improve at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after securing back-to-back F1 pole positions in Canada.

Russell produced an outstanding lap in qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix to beat Max Verstappen to pole position.

The British driver has taken pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2024 and 2025.

After qualifying, Russell explained that learning from Hamilton was key to his improved form in Montreal.

Hamilton has an incredible record in Canada, winning on seven previous occasions.

In an interview with TSN, Russell said: “I learned a lot from Lewis my first year I came here.

“He’s always been so strong and he’s the GOAT, well he’s the Montreal GOAT in the past, and that helped me take another level here. So two poles in the last two years is pretty good.”

During their time together as teammates at Mercedes, Russell out-scored Hamilton in two seasons (2022 and 2024).

Russell also became just the second teammate - Nico Rosberg is the other - to out-qualify Hamilton across a season.

Can George Russell take Mercedes’ first win of 2025?

Attention now turns to the race, with Russell starting the grand prix from pole position.

He will be alongside his main nemesis, Verstappen, with the pair clashing last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Russell overtook Verstappen at Turn 1 following the Safety Car restart.

Verstappen ran wide due to Russell carrying too much speed into the corner, but as the Red Bull driver cut the track to stay ahead, he was instructed to give the place back.

Verstappen was irked by the instruction, which was later proved to be incorrect, and collided with Russell.

The four-time F1 world champion was hit with a 10-second time penalty, dropping him from fourth to 10th.

Verstappen was also awarded three penalty points, putting him on 11 overall.

If Verstappen hits 12, he will be forced to serve a one-race ban.

After qualifying in parc ferme, Russell made reference to Verstappen’s penalty point situation when asked about a potential head-to-head battle into Turn 1.

“I’ve got a few more points on my licence to play with so let’s see,” Russell said.