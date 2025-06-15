Lewis Hamilton’s eye-opening take on Ferrari F1 car: ‘Like someone who can’t dance’

Lewis Hamilton has likened driving his Ferrari F1 car to “someone that can’t dance” after qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion is set to start Sunday’s race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from fifth on the grid.

While fifth is Hamilton’s joint-best qualifying result of the year, Ferrari were once again unable to challenge for pole position.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc showed flashes of pace up until making a mistake when running behind Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Hamilton was also surprised Ferrari didn’t consider running on the medium tyre in Q3.

George Russell and Max Verstappen did and will start the race from the front row of the grid.

Hamilton has been open about his struggles in adapting to the SF25.

The 40-year-old compared it to a dancer having no rhythm in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+.

“This car... it’s like someone that can’t dance,” Hamilton said after qualifying. “Someone that has no rhythm, you know?

“Trying to get someone that doesn’t have rhythm to have rhythm, it’s very, very difficult. That’s how it feels with this car.”

Hamilton still pleased with progress

The main positive for Hamilton is that he was able to out-qualify teammate Leclerc for the second F1 race running.

Reflecting on his qualifying as a whole, Hamilton was pleased to make progress.

“I feel we’ve progressed coming into today, so that was a positive,” he said in a separate interview.

“More often than not we go through P1 and then P2, previous races, P2 has not been so great because there’s been something wrong with the car, like the floor’s not working, or the rear wings stop working, or there’s always been something, that we’re like down on downforce or something. And so then you have a bad P2 and you’re trying to recover.

“We had a good, solid day base yesterday, and then today, we made progress.”