Furious Carlos Sainz scolds Isack Hadjar for “destroying” weekend

Carlos Sainz has lashed out at Isack Hadjar by claiming the F1 rookie ruined his qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard appeared to have the pace to join teammate Alex Albon inside the top-10 but was dumped out in the first part of qualifying for the second race running after being impeded by Hadjar’s Racing Bulls.

Hadjar copped a three-place grid penalty for the incident and will start 12th, but that will do little to console a furious Sainz who feels his weekend has been “destroyed”.

“Well, I don't care if I was fast. If in Q1 you arrive and there's a guy in the middle of the road that completely blows your qualifying away and that means that your weekend is destroyed,” Sainz said.

“I'm in P17 when I should be fighting for Q3 and top eight today, so I'm extremely disappointed.

“I saw him already in turn three to four, I was surprised he didn't get out of the way in three to four. I already lost a tenth or two with a dirty air, but I was like, ‘okay, he's just playing the game of giving me dirty air.’

“That's not impeding, but he's giving me dirty air of a tenth just to try, maybe he was on the cut and trying to give me dirty air on purpose.

“And then I realised going into Turn 5, he's not getting out of the way, I have to lift and I have to overtake him in the inside of six. Like if it's a race, obviously with a bad angle into six and seven.

"I lost another two or three tenths there, so three or four tenths just in that lap, which is anyway a lap that is 20 milliseconds from Q2. That was the margin we had today.

“So, it’s honestly very frustrating, but it's what it is.”

Sainz too disappointed to ‘care’ about Sunday

Sainz was in no mood to speak about his chances of progressing up the order in the race, insisting he is too disappointed about what happened in qualifying.

“I don't care about tomorrow right now, my brain is on how disappointed I am with today's outcome because I was 20 milliseconds off Q2 and I got impeded. Basically, I had to do a wet line in a corner.

“Honestly, I don't care right now, we've been quick all weekend, we were quick in race pace, but we're still not where we want to be.”