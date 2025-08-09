Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen will not join forces in 2026, after all.

But there is a reason that their dalliances took so long to be finally shut down, according to Ralf Schumacher.

The big rumour in F1 for months has been whether Mercedes will sign Max Verstappen next year.

The lack of performance from Red Bull, and the suggestion that Mercedes will embark on the F1 2026 regulations era with the best engine, were behind the whispers.

Mercedes boss Wolff and Red Bull star Verstappen failed to categorically deny it until last weekend’s F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Schumacher thinks he knows why it took so long.

“It's quite good for both sides,” the ex-F1 driver said to Sky Germany.

“Toto Wolff can keep the pressure on the driver's side up and thus also save money.

“Max Verstappen can also keep the pressure up and maybe negotiate an add-on for any technical changes or whatever.”

George Russell involved in Max Verstappen-Mercedes talk

Max Verstappen

Schumacher was referring to Wolff’s negotiations with George Russell, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Russell’s lack of clarity for 2026 was also behind the rumour mill linking Verstappen to Mercedes.

But Russell headed off on holiday after the Hungarian Grand Prix claiming a new Mercedes contract was a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’.

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest he could pocket £30m per season from a new contract.

But he has been made to wait, with the Verstappen saga taking centre stage.

Red Bull’s sacking of their long-time team principal Christian Horner changed the dynamic.

The Verstappen camp have denied having any involvement in ushering Horner out of the team, even though father Jos called for his sacking a year ago.

Jos was awkwardly put on the spot by Nico Rosberg recently during a TV interview about those comments.

But for now, it seems that the Mercedes and Verstappen rumour has served its purpose for both parties, if Schumacher’s theory is correct.

Schumacher, remember, was also the F1 insider who suggested Wolff and Verstappen met on holiday in Sardinia to discuss a move.

Their jets and yachts were tracked to the same location.

Martin Brundle had to remind F1 fans that Wolff and Verstappen both live in Monaco so could just cross the street if they wanted to privately speak to each other.

Verstappen will be staying at Red Bull in 2026, the first year of the fresh regulations, he has finally confirmed.

“I also understand that he wants to wait at least another year, no one knows what 2027 will be then,” Schumacher said.

“But one thing is for sure: Red Bull is 100 percent behind him and will do everything for him.”