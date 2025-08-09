Analysis: Oscar Piastri "not concerned" by shrinking F1 lead, but should he be?

Oscar Piastri reflects on the title battle with Lando Norris as F1 heads into summer break.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
© XPB Images

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri insists he is “not concerned at all” by Lando Norris homing in on his points advantage in recent Formula 1 races.

Although Piastri’s form in the early part of the year had made him the outright favourite for the 2025 F1 title, Norris has pulled back some ground in the championship with three victories in the last four rounds.

Sunday’s success in the Hungarian Grand Prix has brought Norris just nine points behind Piastri heading into the summer break, a marked turnaround from the 22-point gap deficit he faced followed his crash in Canada in mid-June.

However, Piastri believes the reduced points gap is merely reflective of the way the championship fight is ebbing and flowing between him and Norris, rather than a clear trend that he is losing control of the title fight.

“The biggest lead of the year has been 23, and it's not moved within 10 points for the last ten races almost. So, I'm not really that fussed with that,” he said.

“Obviously, it would have been nice to have the extra points, but I don't think it's necessarily a trend.

“One second different, and the trend would have looked quite different today. Things happening in the last few races differently could have meant quite a different picture. But you can say that about pretty much every race this year and about every championship ever. So, I'm not concerned at all.

“I think the pace for the first half of the year has been very, very strong, and I think the last few races as well have been very good. I feel like I've driven a lot of strong races, and it's been very tightly fought. So, I expect more of the same after the break.”

How the points gap between Piastri and Norris has fluctuated this year

Round

Race

Piastri (points)

Norris (points)

Piastri’s gap to Norris

1

Australia

2

25

-23

2

China

34

44

-10

3

Japan

49

62

-13

4

Bahrain

74

77

-3

5

Saudi Arabia

99

89

10

6

Miami

131

115

16

7

Emilia Romagna

146

133

13

8

Monaco

161

158

3

9

Spain

186

176

10

10

Canada

198

176

22

11

Austria

216

201

15

12

Britain

234

226

8

13

Belgium

266

250

16

14

Hungary

284

275

9

Oscar Piastri not expecting McLaren walkaway in second half

The Hungarian GP marked McLaren’s 11th victory from the first 14 races of the year, with the MCL39 having proven incredibly dominant on a wide variety of tracks.

However, Piastri doesn’t think he and Norris will be the only ones fighting for victories after the summer break, as he denied suggestions that McLaren will remain unchallenged in the second half of the year.

“I hope the same thing [that McLaren will dominate], but I think we will have competition at certain points through the year,” he said. 

“I don't know what happened to Charles [Leclerc] in the second half of the race, but clearly something happened because he looked quite quick for the first half. 

“So, I think there are some tracks that other teams have historically been quite quick at, and we'll wait and see if that's the same this year.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Analysis: Oscar Piastri "not concerned" by shrinking F1 lead, but should he be?
38m ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez sets fresh MotoGP target which no longer involves Marc Marquez
38m ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Explained: Theory that Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen rumours “good for both sides”
2h ago
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
I beat Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, I have to remind myself...
2h ago
Vinales, Rossi
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton “it was best unsaid” as worry grows
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP Feature
Zero doubt as experts pick MotoGP manufacturer who have nailed development path
5h ago
Aprilia
MotoGP Feature
This is the next MotoGP rider to beat Marc Marquez, and where he'll do it...
17h ago
Marc Marquez
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Practice Results
18h ago
Danny Kent, BSB, 2025
MotoGP News
The key skill where Pecco Bagnaia is now “one of the worst” in MotoGP
18h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati
F1 News
Aston Martin’s ‘phenomenal’ F1 turnaround in Hungary explained
20h ago
Fernando Alonso scored his best result of the season