Fernando Alonso throws support behind surprise outsider for Cadillac F1 2026 seat

Fernando Alonso has backed Felipe Drugovich to secure a seat on the F1 grid in 2026.

Drugovich is one of several drivers who have been heavily linked with Cadillac for next year.

The American outfit will join F1 as the sport’s 11th team in 2026, but they have yet to announce their driver line-up.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are thought to be the current frontrunners, while Drugovich and Mick Schumacher are still in the frame.

Since winning the FIA Formula 2 title in 2022, Drugovich has been part of the Aston Martin stable.

Drugovich has competed in numerous FP1 sessions and tests for the team, but has yet to get his full-time chance.

Alonso has voiced his support for Drugovich, declaring, “I hope it happens”.

“It would be great to see him in F1,” Alonso said. “He has an incredible talent, Formula 2 was a demonstration. We can see it here every day when we work with him.

“The simulator work, some of the free practices that he has. He has been always delivering the performance that the team was asking, even with very limited kilometres.

“It would be interesting to see him in a full-time drive and I hope it happens.”

Cadillac’s big decision for 2026

Cadillac appear to be favouring experience, with numerous reports suggesting Perez is close to signing a deal with the team.

The Mexican hasn’t been on the grid since being dropped by Red Bull at the end of last year.

His significant financial backing and his reputation as one of F1’s best midfield drivers make him an attractive option.

Bottas also remains hopeful of returning to the grid.

The 10-time grand prix winner is Mercedes’ current test and reserve driver after failing to land a drive for this season.

Felipe Drugovich

Drugovich, who was in action for Aston Martin in first practice at the Hungarian GP, conceded he’s not thinking about his future.

“I really don’t know. I’m trying to do the best I can on track, and then hopefully that translates into a seat next year,” Drugovich explained.

“But at the same time, I can’t really think about that when I’m driving.

“So all I did was just try to do the work for the team and try to make them happy, and hopefully that one day gives me a seat in Formula 1.”