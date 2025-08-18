Rival F1 boss defends Charles Leclerc over his desperately unwanted record

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has defended Charles Leclerc for his poor pole-to-victory conversion record in F1.

Leclerc has failed to convert 22 of his 27 pole positions in F1 to victory since 2019.

This means he's won just five races from pole position, and his pole conversion record is at just 18.5 per cent.

However, analysis shows that most of Leclerc's failed pole conversions were not his fault.

Leclerc has often been hampered by a car that's too hard on his tyres, or poor strategy decisions on the pit wall.

Speaking to Racer, Brown believes Leclerc's poor win rate from pole position is "anything on him".

"Because there's another stat out there from [Charles Leclerc], who I'm a big fan of, who's not won that many races from pole, and I don't think that's anything on him," he told Racer.

"I think that's how awesome he is over a lap and maybe can carry a car over a lap that doesn't have the ultimate race pace. So that's not intended to be disparaging on him at all. I think he's a huge talent.

"But my point is kind of a good narrative, and then when that narrative goes away, no one kind of, it's almost like the retraction's always on the back page. And I think Lando's in a great place."

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris

Brown's comments come in the context of Lando Norris' recent record from pole position.

Norris has won four of his last five races from pole position, putting himself within touching distance of Oscar Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

However, the British driver went on a lengthy streak before this season where he was unable to keep the lead of the race from pole position.

Norris' first seven races in F1 from pole position - including a sprint race in Brazil - he lost the lead on the first lap.

He finally broke this streak at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, retaining the lead into Turn 1.

Before defending Leclerc, Brown said: "I think the Lando of a year ago maybe would have been more critical on himself [after qualifying in Hungary].

"He's doing an awesome job. So, no, I think that is much like the he can't win from pole stat. Now that he's won four or five races from pole, no one seems to be talking about that. I think you guys should write about that."

Norris "never been in a better place"

The race for the F1 title is finely poised following the last round at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris capitalised on a risky one-stop strategy to beat Piastri to the win in Budapest.

Despite Norris' struggles and tough start to the year in terms of figuring out the McLaren challenger, he's just nine points off his teammate.

Brown believes Norris is now in a "great place", and the narrative around his star driver has been inaccurate.

"I think Lando's in a great place," Brown added. "There was also a time Lando couldn't win from pole, according to the world, and he's won four of the last five races [he's started] from pole. So I think this kind of narrative around Lando is not accurate today.

"He's open, kind of wears his emotions on his sleeve, so to speak. I think everyone's different, but I think he's in a great place. I've never seen him in a better place."