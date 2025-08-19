Toto Wolff aims one last joke at Christian Horner as door slams shut on F1

Toto Wolff jokes he will have to "find someone else" to hate after Christian Horner's sudden departure from Red Bull.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff has offered an honest appraisal of Christian Horner, criticising him for acting like an “a*****e” while simultaneously crediting him for his success at Red Bull.
Horner was sacked from his role as team principal and CEO of Red Bull following last month’s British Grand Prix, bringing to an end his 20-year term with the Milton Keynes squad.
The Briton led Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships during his time at the helm, making him one of the most successful team bosses in the sport’s history.
He also became one of the most recognisable figures in F1 thanks to his regular appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, while his marriage to former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell also boosted his popularity in the mainstream media.
However, Horner was also an incredibly controversial leader, and the penultimate year of his stint was marred by a scandal for which he was later cleared in an investigation.
 
Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff didn’t get along well with his Red Bull counterpart Horner, and while there is no love lost between the two even after the recent events, the Austrian does have grudging respect for what Horner achieved in F1.
"What do I think? Well, he's been acting like an asshole quite often in the last 12-15 years. He operates on completely different values, but even your worst enemy has a best friend,” Wolff told Formula.hu.

“On the other hand, he was hugely successful at what he did. Now that he's gone, at least for a while, a real personality has left the sport.

“He was controversial and divisive, but he was one of the main characters here. You could safely say he was as significant as a great driver.

“If I look at it purely from an F1 perspective, I don't think there are many old-style team boss dinosaurs left here. Maybe just me. Maybe Fred [Vasseur] is a bit of a dinosaur too.”

The 2021 season produced the most intense title fight in recent memory as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel across a gruelling 22-race campaign.

But the conflict wasn’t confined to the drivers, as their respective team bosses Horner and Wolff also went head-to-head off the track in a fierce and often personal war of words.

Asked if it meant anything that his personal rivalry with Horner will be remembered by many as one of the greatest in the modern era, Wolff said: "Yes.

“If you look at it, it was always an interesting story. Those years, but especially 2021, it wasn’t just about Max and Lewis, it was about Christian and me. And sometimes it was really hard, it’s in every history book and it always will be. 

“He always said that I love to hate him. So who do I hate now? It seems like I have to find someone else.” 

