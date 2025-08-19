Toto Wolff aims one last joke at Christian Horner as door slams shut on F1
Toto Wolff jokes he will have to "find someone else" to hate after Christian Horner's sudden departure from Red Bull.
“On the other hand, he was hugely successful at what he did. Now that he's gone, at least for a while, a real personality has left the sport.
“He was controversial and divisive, but he was one of the main characters here. You could safely say he was as significant as a great driver.
“If I look at it purely from an F1 perspective, I don't think there are many old-style team boss dinosaurs left here. Maybe just me. Maybe Fred [Vasseur] is a bit of a dinosaur too.”
The 2021 season produced the most intense title fight in recent memory as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel across a gruelling 22-race campaign.
But the conflict wasn’t confined to the drivers, as their respective team bosses Horner and Wolff also went head-to-head off the track in a fierce and often personal war of words.
Asked if it meant anything that his personal rivalry with Horner will be remembered by many as one of the greatest in the modern era, Wolff said: "Yes.
“If you look at it, it was always an interesting story. Those years, but especially 2021, it wasn’t just about Max and Lewis, it was about Christian and me. And sometimes it was really hard, it’s in every history book and it always will be.
“He always said that I love to hate him. So who do I hate now? It seems like I have to find someone else.”