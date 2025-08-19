Ralf Schumacher reignites Aston Martin tension with “fire his son” suggestion

“The father has to decide: emotions or success. If he’s serious, he’ll have to completely rethink the driver line-up for 2026.”

Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has told Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll that if he wants his team to become world champions in the future, he will need to replace Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin are pinning their hopes on F1’s new regulations in 2026 as the catalyst for them becoming a front running team.

Aston Martin have heavily invested in their Silverstone headquarters and have been on a major recruitment drive.

Their big money signing is Adrian Newey, who joined the team as managing technical partner.

Newey is regarded as F1’s greatest technical designer and could be the key to turning Aston Martin into a top team.

They have also poached Enrico Cardile from Ferrari and will be powered by Honda from next year.

Aston Martin have spent the majority of their time in F1 battling in the midfield.

2023 was their breakthrough year, though, as Fernando Alonso finished on the podium eight times.

Aston Martin’s driver problem

While Aston Martin have upgraded their entire team across the board, one area of contention is still their driver line-up.

Alonso continues to perform at a high level, but his performances relative to those of Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc are difficult to judge.

Stroll’s form has stagnated, and he’s failed to out-qualify Alonso in the last 27 races.

Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll

Schumacher believes Lawrence Stroll must “fire” his son to win an F1 world championship.

The German’s comments will likely irk Aston Martin even more.

The team refused to speak to Sky Germany during the Hungary weekend, with Schumacher part of their TV punditry team.

“If he really wants to become world champion, he has to fire his son,” Schumacher told BILD. 

“Lance’s 0-27 qualifying loss to his teammate Fernando Alonso says it all.

“The father has to decide: emotions or success. If he’s serious, he’ll have to completely rethink the driver line-up for 2026. I think he knows that, but the decision is difficult for him.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez prediction is music to the ears of Pecco Bagnaia
41m ago
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?
42m ago
Alex Albon, Williams
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu switches to four wheels to take on world’s most legendary racetrack
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu driving BMW at Nurburgring Nordschleife. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
F1 Feature
McLaren stars shockingly miss out on No1 spot | 2025 F1 mid-season driver ratings
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russell
F1 News
McLaren would “struggle to get out of Q1” if F1 rules stay, a tech chief claims
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains why KTM boss Pit Beirer called an important meeting
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Explained: Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on being Max Verstappen’s teammate
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri told "he is not your mate, he's your biggest rival"
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
MotoGP rival pinpoints area Marc Marquez made “the difference” in Austrian Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP Sprint start “dangerous, everybody was super lucky”
3h ago
Start of 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint (Dorna).