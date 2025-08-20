Can Kimi Antonelli break this Lewis Hamilton F1 record by the end of the season?

Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 season is comfortably the best by any rookie in the sport’s history.

The British driver narrowly missed out on the title in his first season, losing out to Kimi Raikkonen by just one point.

Hamilton’s 2007 season remains one of the seven-time world champion’s greatest seasons in F1.

Hamilton scored 109 points for McLaren in 2007, which remains the record for most points scored by a rookie.

The points system changed in 2010, with drivers receiving 25 points for a victory rather than 10.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this change, Hamilton’s record has remained intact.

It looked like in 2023 that McLaren’s Oscar Piastri would beat it.

Despite McLaren’s late-season resurgence, Piastri scored 97 points overall.

It’s important to note that if the 2007 season had adopted the modern points system, Hamilton would have scored 267 points.

However, with the record at 109 points, could this be the year it’s finally broken?

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

After 14 rounds in 2025, Antonelli is on 64 points.

Antonelli must score 46 points in the final 10 rounds to beat Hamilton’s record.

Given Mercedes are often the fourth-fastest car (at worst) during a given weekend, Antonelli will likely be able to beat it.

Antonelli’s form has tailed off in recent races, scoring points just twice in the last eight grands prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes reverted back to an older-spec suspension in Hungary, which immediately gave Antonelli and George Russell more feel behind the wheel of the W16.

Highest rookie points (current grid)

Lewis Hamilton - 109 (2007)

Oscar Piastri - 97 (2023)

Alex Albon - 92 (2019)

Esteban Ocon - 87 (2017)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lando Norris - 49 (2019)

Max Verstappen - 49 (2015)

Lance Stroll - 40 (2017)