Bernie Ecclestone spots a new Lewis Hamilton replacement after changing his mind

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes he has identified the ideal successor to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, when the seven-time world champion eventually calls time on his career.

Ecclestone feels the Scuderia should consider poaching F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto from Sauber after he turned heads with an impressive drive to sixth in the Hungarian Grand Prix in a Ferrari-powered C45.

Ferrari has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Sauber, with current star Charles Leclerc completing his apprenticeship at the Hinwil outfit in 2018 before earning his promotion to Maranello.

However, that partnership is coming to an end this year, with Sauber morphing into the factory Audi team in 2026 following a full takeover by the German brand.

So far, Bortoleto has followed a similar trajectory to Leclerc, stepping up to F1 with Sauber after winning the F2 title in his rookie season in 2024.

But the Brazilian is already tied to the team and the wider Audi group, having signed a deal through to the end of the 2026 season.

Gabriel Bortoleto to follow in Felipe Massa's footsteps and join Ferrari?

Nevertheless, Ecclestone believes the 20-year-old has proved enough for Ferrari to choose him as the potential successor to Hamilton.

"Bortoleto's good performances in a midfield team like Sauber should really wake Ferrari up now,” Ecclestone told Blick.ch.

“The Italians' next driver question has to be resolved with the Brazilian."

Bortoleto is the second driver Ecclestone has touted to replace Hamilton at Ferrari, having previously suggested Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar for the seat alongside Leclerc.

“If I could steal him, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls,” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail earlier. “He has done super well in his first year and is a great guy.