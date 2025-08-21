Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era

Mercedes says it has been playing catch-up after starting the new rule cycle with a “disadvantage”.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Toto Wolff has conceded that Mercedes simply failed to “adapt” to the ground-effect regulations introduced in Formula 1 in 2022.

The German manufacturer’s dominant streak in F1 ended just over three years ago, when chassis and aerodynamic rules were significantly overhauled to place greater emphasis on underbody downforce.

While Mercedes had capitalised on F1’s previous big reset in 2014, largely thanks to its engine prowess, it missed the boat during the 2022 rule change and has struggled to recover since then.

Although still a race-winning force, its power unit customer McLaren has leapfrogged it to become F1’s new benchmark, aided by the freeze on engine development.

Mercedes at a "disadvantage" in current F1 era

Wolff explained that Mercedes began the current rules cycle on the back foot, and has found it difficult to close the gap to its rivals.

"I think we simply couldn't adapt to this rule system properly,” he admitted in an interview with Formula.hu

“We were at a disadvantage right from the start, and then it's terribly difficult to catch up against such great opponents.

“I'm glad we had some nice highlights, like last year at Silverstone, Lewis [Hamilton's] last win at the British Grand Prix, but we dominated Spa and absolutely dominated Las Vegas.

“Sometimes we had a winning car, like in Montreal this year, and I hope we can continue to do that for the rest of the season.”

Like most teams, Mercedes has diverted all its resources to building a new car and engine package for F1’s next big regulation revamp in 2026.

However, Wolff feels there are still valuable lessons to take from the current campaign.

"I believe that there is always something to learn and optimize in the operational area. Cost management will also be more efficient," he said.

Mercedes currently sits third in the constructors' championship on 236 points, 24 points adrift of its direct rival Ferrari.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?
5m ago
Franco Colapinto
Moto2 News
Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026
7m ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
Kyle Busch not facing ‘additional pressure’ to make NASCAR playoff cut
13m ago
Kyle Busch
MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
30m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

More News

F1 News
McLaren F1 rivalry tipped to “explode” as title race intensifies
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not like Carlos Sainz' as Ferrari admit they underestimated switch
2h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
Ducati set to be challenged by three rival brands at ‘karting’ Hungary MotoGP track
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
F1 boss “ready for talks” to bring back the German Grand Prix
2h ago
2019 German GP