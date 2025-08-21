Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?

Sergio Perez could have the choice of Alpine or Cadillac as he weighs up his options for next year.

According to reputable German outlet AMuS, Colapinto will likely be replaced for next year, leaving Alpine with two possible options.

The report claims that Flavio Briatore “has his eye” on Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

The experienced duo have been heavily linked with Cadillac for next year.

Reports from various outlets emerged on Wednesday that Bottas is set to become Cadillac’s first driver signing.

So Bottas is no longer an option for Alpine and Briatore.

Perez is still available on the market and will be assessing his options before next year.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson’s poor performances for Red Bull have only enhanced Perez’s reputation.

Perez’s financial backing and reputation as one of the best midfield drivers in the sport make him an attractive choice.

Speaking of Alpine’s driver situation, AMuS noted: “Pierre Gasly is one of the few bright spots at Alpine. The Frenchman is getting the most out of the A525 and gradually increasing his market value. Gasly hopes that Alpine will turn things around with the Mercedes power unit in 2026. Otherwise, the former Grand Prix winner will look elsewhere.

“The seat alongside the number 1 is still up for grabs. After rookie Jack Doohan failed to impress and was replaced by Franco Colapinto, nothing changed. The Argentine himself is struggling to find form.

“He will be gone after the season. Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has his eye on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, though both are also on Cadillac’s radar.”

Alpine’s alternative

If Alpine cannot secure either Perez or Bottas’ services, they could turn to Paul Aron.

Aron is part of the Alpine junior programme and has impressed the team in his various testing outings.

The Estonian also got to drive for Sauber in two FP1 sessions this year.

The onus is now on Colapinto to have a strong final 10 races.

It appears the Argentine is under no immediate threat to lose his seat, but must up his game in the final part of the year.