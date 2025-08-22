Sergio Perez provides social media update as Cadillac F1 return rumours swirl

Sergio Perez has given fans a glimpse into his summer activities on social media as rumours intensify over his possible return to F1 with Cadillac.

Perez has been heavily linked with a return to the F1 grid in 2026 in recent months.

Red Bull dropped the Mexican at the end of last year following a run of poor performances.

While Perez hasn’t been in the limelight, taking time away from F1, he’s continued to be a major player in the driver market.

According to the German outlet AMuS, Perez is also being considered by Alpine as a replacement for Franco Colapinto in 2026.

However, a return with Cadillac is more likely.

The Race is now reporting that Perez is set to team up with Valtteri Bottas to form Cadillac’s first-ever F1 driver line up.

Reports of Bottas returning to F1 with the American team emerged earlier this week, and now it seems Cadillac have favoured experience.

Bottas and Perez are race-winning F1 drivers, backing up Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in recent years.

While Perez didn’t drop any direct Cadillac hints in his latest Instagram post, he’s still training in the gym while spending some much-needed time with his family.

Have Cadillac made the right choice?

If the rumours are to be believed, have Cadillac made the right choice in Bottas and Perez?

Bottas proved during his final year at Sauber that he still has the raw pace to be on the grid.

The 10-time grand prix winner dominated teammate Zhou Guanyu.

While Zhou finished ahead in the drivers’ standings, Bottas was robbed of numerous points finishes due to poor pit stops or reliability issues.

Unlike in 2025, last year Sauber had comfortably the worst car on the grid, making life tricky for Bottas.

Perez’s reputation has only been enhanced following Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson’s struggles at Red Bull.

Perez has significant financial backing and when he was at Force India, he was a reliable midfield performer.

Cadillac opting for experience makes sense because it’s their first season, and realistically, their driver line-up is the least of their concerns.

Sauber have shown that a good balance is achieved by having one experienced driver, Nico Hulkenberg, and one outstanding rookie, Gabriel Bortoleto.

Alex Dunne or Felipe Drugovich in the second car alongside Perez or Bottas would have been more exciting.

However, Cadillac don’t need to be ‘exciting’ in their first season.