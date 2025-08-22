The Caterham name could be set for a shock return to F1 as a 12th team in 2027.

Caterham was last on the F1 grid in 2014 before entering administration due to financial difficulties.

They initially joined F1 in 2010 as Team Lotus before rebranding to Caterham.

Like Virgin (later Manor) and Hispania (later HRT), Lotus struggled for results and languished at the back of the grid.

Caterham failed to score a single point during their five years in the sport.

However, there are now plans to revive the Caterham name in F1.

24-year-old Kuwaiti investor Saad Kassis-Mohamed is leading this from investment company SKM Capital.

Kassis-Mohamed is now targeting an ambitious 2027 entry, becoming F1’s 12th team.

F1 welcomes an 11th team in Cadillac from 2026 - but they had to undergo a very stringent process.

F1 and the existing 10 teams weren’t satisfied that an 11th team would bring necessary value to the sport.

Additionally, teams were concerned about the prize pool being diluted.

Caterham to return?

Unlike when Caterham was on the grid in the early 2010s, there are clear financial regulations that allow smaller teams to compete.

Back in that area, Mercedes and Ferrari could spend more than £300m per year - now, it’s a more even playing field.

Speaking to Sportstar, Kassis-Mohamed outlined his plan to join the grid with the Caterham name.

“F1 now operates with clearer financial guardrails and stable technical frameworks, making the category investable. We like the intersection of elite engineering, a global platform, and predictable cost governance,” he said.

“Caterham has strong recall and no current grid presence. A brand licence shortens the marketing ramp without reviving the defunct corporate entity or its liabilities.

“We respect the thresholds set by FIA/ F1. Our plan involves two options: a change of control transaction in an existing entrant or applying in the next FIA process as a compact, well-funded customer team with long-term PU supply.”