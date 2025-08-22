What next for the eight F1 drivers overlooked by Cadillac?

Cadillac appear to have settled on their first F1 driver-line up for 2026.

Valtteri Bottas is set to partner Sergio Perez, forming a race-winning driver pairing.

On paper, it ticks a lot of boxes for Cadillac.

They will have two proven race winners with bags of experience.

Let’s not forget that while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen got the better of them more often than not, Bottas and Perez got opportunities in top teams after impressing in midfield machinery.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bottas led Williams’ revival between 2014 and 2016, leading the team to countless podium finishes.

Similarly with Perez, who developed the reputation of being F1’s ‘king of the midfield’.

Cadillac’s likely choice means several drivers have missed out on securing a seat next year.

So what is next for them?

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher was one of several drivers to have held talks with Cadillac. The German has been off the F1 grid since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Since leaving F1, Schumacher has remained active in the paddock, first as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver and then joining Alpine.

Mick Schumacher

While Schumacher is part of their World Endurance Championship programme, he was in the frame to join the F1 team, but Alpine felt Jack Doohan was a better option. Schumacher’s chances of returning to F1 appear to be over now that the Cadillac door has shut.

Schumacher should focus on his sportscar career. To his credit, he’s performed well for Alpine so far in WEC.

Zhou Guanyu

Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his existing links to Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon, Zhou Guanyu never seemed to be a serious contender. Zhou’s final year at Sauber was damaging as Bottas comprehensively outperformed him.

Zhou’s Chinese backing and now being in the Ferrari fold made him a reasonable option. However, in performance terms, he’s a slower driver than Bottas or Perez.

It seems unlikely that Zhou will get back onto the F1 grid again soon. Plus, it can be argued that three years at Sauber were longer than he deserved anyway.

Like Schumacher, a career in WEC or possibly IndyCar should be Zhou’s next move.

Frederik Vesti

In an interview with the High Performance podcast, Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti was one of seven drivers named by Lowdon. Vesti finished second in the 2023 Formula 2 standings, behind Theo Pourchaire.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Like Pourchaire, the F1 paddock didn’t seem overly impressed by Vesti’s performances, meaning any chance of making it on the grid with Cadillac is unlikely.

Vesti has competed at Le Mans and currently races in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for Cadillac, which also explains the links to the F1 team.

Felipe Drugovich

Felipe Drugovich received the backing from Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso. Drugovich is the 2022 Formula 2 champion and has impressed whenever he’s got his hands on F1 machinery.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin © XPB Images

Had Cadillac not favoured experience, Drugovich would have been a smart choice. Unfortunately for him, with the Cadillac door closed, it’s difficult to see him on the F1 grid in the future.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Time is only against him, and with exciting drivers such as Alex Dunne coming through the junior ranks, Drugovich will have to look at other motorsport series.

Jak Crawford

American driver Jak Crawford confirmed he held talks with Cadillac.

“There have been talks, I’ve been talking, but it’s very slow at the moment,” he said at the start of August. “From my side, I just need to do a good job in Formula 2.”

“There’s nothing I can do to compete. Actually, the only thing I can do is do well in F2. Other than that, I can’t really do anything else.”

Crawford sits second in the F2 drivers’ standings after 10 rounds. Impressive, but it’s his third full season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cadillac didn’t seem bothered about having an American in the car, prioritising experience and guaranteed pace.

Like many other drivers previously mentioned, Crawford has little chance of ever making it onto the F1 grid.

Paul Aron

The Race reported that Paul Aron was a possible candidate. Aron is part of the Alpine junior programme and acts as their test and reserve driver. The Estonian has had the chance to drive for Sauber in various FP1 appearances.

Paul Aron was quickest for Alpine on Tuesday

Aron will have to continue to impress to get a possible F1 chance. Franco Colapinto has underwhelmed, so there may be an opportunity for him at Alpine in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Colton Herta

Another American driver on Cadillac’s shortlist was Colton Herta. Herta currently races in IndyCar and was close to joining the F1 grid in 2023 with AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls).

Herta was unable to secure an F1 super licence and thus missed out. The issue around the super licence remains as Herta sits eighth in the standings.

Would Herta want to trade a competitive IndyCar drive for a backmarker F1 team? Probably not.

Arvid Lindblad

Another driver named by team boss Lowdon was Arvid Lindblad. The 18-year-old is on course to make his F1 debut next year with Racing Bulls.

Helmut Marko highly rates Lindblad - so his promotion to F1 is inevitable.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT