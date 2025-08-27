Valtteri Bottas reveals barber “accident” but vows mullet is here to stay

Valtteri Bottas clarifies his haircut situation ahead of his F1 return in 2026 with Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has reassured fans that his trademark mullet is “not going anywhere” despite a recent barber “accident” in Monaco.

In recent years, Bottas’ mullet has become synonymous with his more relaxed persona, reflecting the Finn’s laid-back approach away from the track.

This change coincided with Bottas leaving Mercedes and the general pressure of racing for a championship-contending F1 team.

On Tuesday, Bottas was announced alongside Sergio Perez as Cadillac’s driver line-up for 2026.

Bottas has spent this year on the sidelines as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver.

Bottas and Perez spoke to media, including Crash.net, on Tuesday afternoon.

It was noticeable that Bottas’ hair wasn’t as mullet-like as previously.

Bottas clarified that his familiar hairstyle will stay once it grows back after an unfortunate trip to the barbers in Monaco.

“I’ve still got a mullet,” Bottas said. Actually, it was a bit of an accident. Four weeks ago I went to a barber in Monaco and it turns out they can’t really do good mallets in Monaco, so they cut it too short but it’s still there.

“The style is still there and it always grows back, so don’t worry, mullet is not going anywhere. No restrictions on that.”

What can Bottas achieve in 2026?

Valtteri Bottas is aware of the size of the challenge ahead of him at Cadillac in 2026.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
© XPB Images

The American team will probably start next year as the slowest team.

This is not unfamiliar territory for Bottas, who spent most of his final year at Sauber at the back of the grid.

Still, 2024 was arguably Bottas’ best season at Sauber, despite failing to score a single point.

Bottas dominated teammate Zhou Guanyu, even though the Chinese driver scored points at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

While Bottas and Perez have insisted that beating each other isn’t their top priority, the 10-time grand prix winner can’t afford to see his form slip, considering what happened at Sauber.

Rumours at the end of 2023 suggested that Andreas Seidl, the Sauber CEO at the time, considered replacing Bottas due to his inconsistent form.

Bottas’ form picked up again during his final year with the team, but he was ultimately replaced by Gabriel Bortoleto.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

