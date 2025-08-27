Cadillac’s Sergio Perez has “nothing to prove” after Red Bull F1 exit

Sergio Perez feels he has “nothing to prove” on his return to F1 with the new Cadillac team.

35-year-old Perez has secured an F1 comeback with Cadillac alongside Valtteri Bottas for 2026 after being dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season following a torrid run of performances.

Perez still had two years left on his contract but Red Bull deemed his form alongside Max Verstappen had become untenable.

Red Bull’s decision to axe Perez left his stock at an all-time low but the six-time grand prix winner argued the struggles of his replacements show that he has nothing to prove when he returns to the F1 grid next year.

“I feel like there's nothing to prove, not just because of the current drivers or the next drivers that were in my seat but even before that,” Perez told media including Crash.net during a Cadillac press conference on Tuesday.

“Now everyone forgets about it, but it's been a very tricky place to be in, to constantly be adapting, to build confidence mentally. It's a very unique challenge.

"I don't think I have anything to prove when you see the amount of points they've scored. It's like five points in the entire season [seven points].

"To me, it's more of a comeback to enjoy the sport. I want to enjoy the sport that I love, the sport that has given me so much. I couldn't afford to leave the way I left the sport, and this is why I'm coming back with this new project.

“I hope it's a very successful one. But amongst that, more than anything, I want to enjoy this comeback.”

Sergio Perez under no illusions

Perez acknowledged that Cadillac are in a “very difficult position” as they gear up to become F1’s 11th team amid a major regulation shake-up in 2026.

"It's important to reset my targets from the past. But also, I'm here to progress together with the team,” Perez added.

"I'm sure that we're going to start in a very difficult position, but to me, it's not where we start, it's how quickly we manage to progress. That's the main thing.

"I know racing drivers can get desperate. It's very easy to say it, but once you are in the grid for 24 races and you're fighting at the back, desperation can come.

“But to me, the main thing I'm here for is to make progress together with the team and to enjoy the ride because at this point of my career, let's say that one trophy more, one less, it's irrelevant.

"I want to be able to enjoy the ride, but also just give my very best every single weekend. And if I'm able to do that for 24 weekends, then I'll be really happy."

