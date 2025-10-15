Michele Pirro returns for 70th MotoGP start: “I wish Marc Marquez a speedy recovery”

Michele Pirro steps in for injured Marc Marquez at the Australian MotoGP, marking his 70th premier-class start.

Michele Pirro, Marc Marquez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, Marc Marquez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Marc Marquez’s shoulder injury means Ducati test rider Michele Pirro gets to make his 70th MotoGP start, as a replacement for the new world champion at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez suffered a fracture of the base of the coracoid process and an injury to the ligaments in his right shoulder after being hit by Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap at Mandalika.

Following a week of immobilisation, further medical checks led to what Ducati described as “minor surgery” on his right shoulder blade.

The newly crowned world champion will miss both Phillip Island and Sepang, with doubts remaining over whether he will be fit to return for the final two rounds at Portimao and Valencia.

With wild-cards ruled out under Ducati’s A-concession status, Pirro had expected to sit out a MotoGP season for the first time since 2012.

Instead, Pirro has now been called up for the Australian round, with no decision yet taken on Marquez’s substitute for Sepang, where Ducati also has the option of calling up an active WorldSBK rider.

“I'm coming to Phillip Island, perhaps one of the most beloved tracks for all riders, due to a particular situation,” Pirro said.

“I wish Marc a speedy recovery so he can fully honour on track the title he won with the Desmosedici GP.

“Australia is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and spectacular tracks for a return to MotoGP.

“It will be my 70th race in the premier class, so thanks to Ducati: let's make the most of this weekend of work.”

Pirro last scored MotoGP points with an 11th-place finish at COTA in 2023, while his best result remains fourth place at Valencia in 2018.

Ducati is yet to confirm who will replace Marquez at Sepang, where a current WorldSBK rider is also an option.

Michele Pirro returns for 70th MotoGP start: “I wish Marc Marquez a speedy recovery”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

