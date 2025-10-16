MotoGP doctor rules Marc Marquez return for Portuguese Grand Prix as unlikely

MotoGP medical chief Dr. Angel Charte has ruled out the prospect of Marc Marquez being able to return to action any earlier than the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion suffered a fracture and ligament damage to his right shoulder in a lap one tangle with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Initial checks ruled out the need for surgery, though a U-turn on this was made earlier this week, with Marc Marquez undergoing a successful operation.

He was already ruled out of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix and next week’s Malaysian round, though the door now looks closed on any hopes of being able to compete in Portugal at the start of next month.

Speaking with Spain’s DAZN on Thursday at the Australian Grand Prix, Dr Charte said Marquez’s injury needs patient treatment to avoid consequences.

“Last week, during a check-up at the Clinica Ruber Internacional in Madrid, Dr Roger de Ona and his team decided that it [the injury] was unstable and, using their best judgement, decided to fix it much better,” he said.

“Marc has already undergone surgery, was discharged after 24 hours and has begun a period of rest.

“When the doctor deems it appropriate, he will begin his recovery.

“[He is already ruled out for] Australia, Malaysia, and a return to Portugal will be quite complicated, I think, because it's an injury that can have lasting effects if it's not treated with care.”

Dr. Charte’s comments come just a few days after Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll told Spain’s Marca that Marquez was facing a 16-week recovery period.

That would take him beyond the end of the season in Valencia, though Marquez has already insisted he will take his recovery more steadily than in the past.

With the championship wrapped up in his favour already, there is little need for him to risk aggravating his shoulder further by competing in any of the remaining races.

It remains unclear at this stage, also, if he will attempt to take part in the post-race Valencia test.

He is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, though the Italian manufacturer is yet to confirm who deputise next week in Malaysia.

Marco Bezzecchi has been handed a double long lap penalty for his part in the collision with Marquez at Mandalika.

