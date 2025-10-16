Jack Miller: Experience? “I threw away a perfectly good MotoGP victory in Le Mans!”

Jack Miller jokes about his Le Mans mistake and explains why MotoGP experience only counts for so much ahead of his home Phillip Island round.

With changeable weather conditions once again expected to torment riders over the course of the Australian MotoGP weekend, home hero Jack Miller was asked how much his decade of premier-class experience will help.

“Well, ten years of experience doesn’t help much, because I threw away a perfectly good victory at Le Mans this year!” quipped Miller.

The Pramac Yamaha rider crashed out of the French Grand Prix just as the weather conditions were turning in his favour, and while ten seconds ahead of eventual winner Johann Zarco.

“But it’s MotoGP. The level is extremely high. You’re pushing to the absolute maximum every single lap of a race,” Miller continued.

“I think experience can help with the conditions and trying to pick the right tyres, at the right time.

“But in terms of level of riding and when to push, when not to push, everyone has arrived in MotoGP for a reason.

“They’re all ready. And they all understand that side of things for sure.”

Miller’s best MotoGP result at home is third in the 2019 Grand Prix for Ducati, but he also took a popular victory at Phillip Island in Moto3 back in 2014.

His best finish so far this season is fifth place at COTA.

This weekend’s forecast warns of showers on Friday and strong winds on Sunday.

“On paper, this should be a great track for us," Miller said. "You kind of focus on carrying momentum, and the bike turns well and carries good speed.”

“Looking at the forecast, the bike also tends to be pretty good in the wind. 

"It’s not too upset by the crosswinds, like you get here in Phillip Island, especially looking at those 50k an hour winds that are forecast on Sunday.

“But it’s the same for everybody. We’ll try and hit the ground running with a solid Friday. The speed has been there, but we need to work on the consistency.”
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

