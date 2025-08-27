Toto Wolff reveals true feelings about losing Valtteri Bottas to Cadillac F1

Toto Wolff has paid tribute to Valtteri Bottas following confirmation he will spearhead Cadillac’s F1 team for the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, Bottas was finally announced as a Cadillac F1 driver, teaming up with Sergio Perez for 2026.

The news means Bottas will part ways with Mercedes again at the end of this season.

Bottas returned to the Mercedes fold after losing his Sauber drive to Gabriel Bortoleto.

The Finn has been present at the majority of races this season, acting as a mentor to Kimi Antonelli.

Bottas is also Mercedes’ third and reserve driver, meaning he would drive if either Antonelli or George Russell couldn’t.

Wolff reacted positively to the news, stating Bottas “still has so much to offer as a racing driver”.

“It is great to see Valtteri regain his place on the F1 grid for next year,” Wolff said in a statement on Mercedes’ website.

“He still has so much to offer as a racing driver and deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season.

“We will of course be sad to see him go. He has played an important role in our team and his contribution as our Third Driver this year has been exemplary.

“For now, we will continue that work until the end of the year before wishing him well for next year and beyond.”

Wolff looks ahead to Zandvoort

After a lengthy summer break, F1 returns for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes returned to the podium last time out in Hungary as Russell finished third.

It was an important weekend for Mercedes because they reverted to an older suspension part, ditching their Imola upgrade.

The change had an immediate impact, with Russell and Antonelli immediately more comfortable behind the wheel of the W16.

Looking ahead to Zandvoort this weekend, Wolff added: “We're ready to get back racing this weekend at Zandvoort.

“We start the run to the end of the season, and this current era of regulations, determined to end both strongly. It will be an intense 10 races as we fight for second in the Constructors' Championship and simultaneously focus on 2026.

“Whilst we won't be bringing any more major developments to this year's car, the progress we made in Hungary gives us a good platform to work with.”